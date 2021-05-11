Sen. Fred Akshar Releases Results of 2021 Community Voice Survey

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:

Senator Fred Akshar this week released the results of his 2021 Community Voice Survey.

“I want to thank the nearly 5,000 community members from across the 52nd Senate District for responding to our latest Community Voice Survey,” said Senator Fred Akshar. “As I’ve said from the start: The only way to properly represent the people in Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties is for me to actively engage and listen to them throughout the year.”

Earlier this year, Akshar distributed his latest Community Voice Survey via mail and email on issues ranging from the proposed suspension of the $400 million middle-class tax credit in Governor’s Budget proposal, to legalizing recreational marijuana, to the current voter registration system, to the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, to continuing to defer rent and evictions. Responses were collected via his website, Akshar.NYSenate.Gov, with just digital responses received from nearly 5,000 local constituents voicing their opinions.

“Between the nearly 50 town hall events we’ve held across the 52nd Senate District and the yearly Community Voice Surveys we’ve released since being elected, we’ve done our best to stay actively engaged with the people I represent,” said Akshar. “Listening to constituents on a variety of issues helps inform my legislative decisions and priorities if and when those issues come before me in Albany. I sincerely value their input.”

A clear majority of respondents were in agreement on opposing the Governor’s budget proposals to suspend the $400 million middle-class tax credit (80% oppose), to extend the Hollywood tax credit (70% oppose) and to eliminate towns and villages from the state’s Aid to Municipality Program (87% oppose). The majority of respondents also oppose increasing the number of crimes eligible for cash-less bail (85% oppose) and think identification should be required at the polls on Election Day (73%). Respondents were more divided on legalizing recreational marijuana (47% support, 45% oppose).

“No matter my personal views on any issue, it’s important for me to continually allow the people of the 52nd Senate District to weigh in, be heard and share the results,” Akshar said. “It’s about continuing to be open and accountable to the people.”

