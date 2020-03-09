Seltzer for the Shelter this weekend

From: The Broome County Humane Society

Only one week remains to grab your Seltzer tickets!

March 14, 2020

7PM – 10PM

Dillinger’s Celtic Pub & Eatery- 77 State St- Binghamton

$30 per ticket grabs you the following:

a 3-hour hard seltzer tasting

a variety of finger food/buffet options

Live DJ and entertainment

50/50’s and raffles

Complimentary branded hard seltzer merchandise giveaways

One free drink compliments of Dillinger’s Celtic Pub & Eatery.

Tickets are limited so purchase yours before time runs out!

(A $10 Designated Driver ticket is available.)

Thank you to our AMAZING sponsors!

Rocco J Testani, INC

AL George

Dillingers Celtic Pub & Eatery

Waterman’s Distillary

Gasko & Meyer, INC

Bryant Heating & Air

Sample a variety of flavors from the following and MORE:

White Claw

Truly

Smirnoff

PRESS

Crook & Marker

Henry’s

Bud Light Seltzer

Bon & Viv

Southern Tier Brewing & More!