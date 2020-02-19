Seltzer for the Shelter Saturday, March 14 – 7:00 PM

From The Broome County Humane Society:

The hard seltzer craze has hit Binghamton in all the right ways! Support the care of countless shelter animals, stray and abandoned, old and young, by attending the first annual Seltzer for the Shelter hard seltzer tasting event.

An all-star line up of all your favorite spiked seltzer brands available for tasting plus a FREE drink, finger food buffet, merchandise giveaways, prizes and MORE! Tickets WILL SELL OUT so get yours today!

White Claw, Bon & Viv, Natural Ice, Truly, Bud Light Seltzer, Smirnoff and more!

For tickets: https://bit.ly/31mK2FA