Security Mutual Shines Red for Heart Health

From Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York:

Binghamton, NY – The pandemic has affected almost every aspect of our daily lives, and that includes heart health. Throughout the country, many Americans are spending more time at home, enjoying fewer meaningful social interactions, scheduling fewer medical appointments, experiencing increased stress and anxiety, and facing financial and food insecurity—all of which can affect our heart health.



“Each February, Security Mutual is proud to join with the American Heart Association to help promote National Wear Red Day® and American Heart Month,” said Security Mutual Chairman and CEO Bruce W. Boyea. “But this year we think it’s more important than ever to help spread the word of the many simple, positive steps people can take to improve and protect their heart health. As a visible reminder to our community, Security Mutual is joining the national wave of red from coast to coast and is lighting its building red the evening of Friday, February 5, in support of National Wear Red Day®.”



According to the American Heart Association (AHA), heart disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans, but 80 percent is preventable through small lifestyle changes such as eating better, getting more physical activity, and not smoking or vaping. The AHA website offers a cornucopia of resources for people to help protect and improve their heart health, from knowing their numbers and easy ways to incorporate more movement into each day, to stress-busting tips and great recipes that are

good for people’s hearts and for their wallets.



In addition to lighting the Company’s Home Office building red, Security Mutual is sharing AHA educational materials with its employees, as well as sponsoring a number of virtual company fundraising events to benefit the AHA and its programs. Because employees can’t gather in person this year to show their support, they submitted individual photos showing how they are “Going Red.” The photos were then combined into one photo mosaic depicting Security Mutual’s unified participation in American Heart Month.

“Even during these difficult times, Security Mutual employees continue to find creative ways of coming together virtually to help improve life in our community and beyond, and they continue to demonstrate that Security Mutual is The Company That Cares®,” said Boyea. Security Mutual takes this opportunity to remind everyone to check their numbers. We invite people and companies throughout the country to join us in wearing red and sponsoring initiatives to help spread the AHA’s lifesaving message.