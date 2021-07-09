Security Mutual Announces Election of Kirk R. Gravely as President & CEO

From Security Mutual Life Insurance Company:

The Board of Directors of Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York is pleased to announce the election of Kirk R. Gravely, ASA, MAAA®, as President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 11, 2021. At that time, Mr. Gravely will join the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Gravely succeeds Bruce W. Boyea, who will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The leadership transition was announced by Daryl R. Forsythe, Chair of the Executive Committee, and Lead Director of the Company. “Mr. Gravely has demonstrated unique leadership qualities since joining Security Mutual Life as President and Chief Operating Officer in 2019 and has contributed greatly to the Company’s continued growth during the pandemic,” he said. “Those leadership skills, coupled with his comprehensive background as an insurance industry executive, make him a great choice to lead the Company.”

Mr. Gravely said, “I have been fortunate to work under the leadership of Bruce Boyea, with an energetic, motivated and highly competent senior leadership team and a dedicated group of officers and staff. I am especially pleased the Company will continue to benefit from Mr. Boyea’s guidance going forward.”

He continued, “In all aspects, Security Mutual is The Company That Cares® and has a rich history steeped in a tradition of stability, customer service and community leadership. I am proud that the Board has selected me to continue that tradition as the Company finds creative solutions to the challenges of the post-pandemic world and continues to deliver the high-quality financial protection products on which our policyholders and their families depend.”