SECSD to offer no-cost meals for students

From The Sherburne-Earlville Central School District:

The Sherburne-Earlville Central School District will offer breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 and younger at no cost to families beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

A drive-through will be open from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School’s Parent/Student Pick-Up Loop. Please stay in your vehicle. We will bring the food to you. Breakfast and lunch will be in the same “To Go Bag.”

Special education students up to age 21 are also eligible to receive these no-cost meals. No child will be turned away.

SECSD families that cannot pick up food at the drive-through can call 607-674-7380 to arrange a delivery.

Want to lend a hand?

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating food items should call 607-674-7380. We will be collecting food donations from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday at the high school flagpole.

We specifically need the following items:

* Bagels * Cookies * Laundry Soap * Pasta Sauce

* Boxed dinners * Crackers * Macaroni & Cheese * Pop-Tarts

* Bread * Eggs * Mashed Potatoes (instant) * Rice

* Cereal * English Muffins * Milk * Soup

* Chicken (canned) * Granola Bars * Oatmeal * Tuna

* Chili (canned) * Hot Dogs * Pasta * Vegetables (canned)