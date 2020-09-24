Seat Check Saturday – Free Child Safety Seat Inspection Appointments Saturday, September 26, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m

From the Broome County Health Department:

ENDICOTT, NY – Did you know that car crashes are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 13 years old? Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent. Most parents are confident that they have correctly installed their child’s car seat, but in most cases (59%), the seat has not been installed correctly. That is why the Broome County Health Department in partnership with the Endicott Fire Department will be holding a car seat check event on National Seat Check Saturday at the Fire Station located at 224 Madison Avenue, Endicott on September 26th from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This event will include free child safety seat checks by Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians, as well as free educational materials and guidance on child safety seats. Interested families must call to schedule an appointment for a seat inspection. For the health and safety of the technicians and families, walk-ins will not be accepted. Appointments will be limited. All families will be screened upon arrival and be required to wear a facial covering as well as abide by social distancing guidelines. Participants should bring their child safety seat(s), their child/children, their vehicle, and if available the car seat and vehicle manuals.

To schedule an appointment, please call or email Christine Muss at 607.778.2807 or Christine.Muss@BroomeCounty.US.

Individual checks by appointment can still be made by calling any of our partner Fitting Stations. For a list of Fitting Stations, visit our website at www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/tsp and click on Child Passenger Safety. Virtual inspections may also be available at some location