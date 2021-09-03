Scleroderma Foundation Open House

From The Scleroderma Foundation / Tri-State, Inc

The Scleroderma Foundation / Tri-State, Inc. Chapter invites the community to a free open house on September 10, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 59 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905. The Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter works to support patients and families and has advocated for resources to help find a cure for this disease for more than 30 years.

The Scleroderma Foundation Tri State Chapter staff has revitalized the office and are eager to welcome visitors to their new information center. The information center is full of articles, books, videos and much more dealing with scleroderma and related illnesses.

This free event is open to anyone interested in learning about scleroderma or the Scleroderma Foundation. Parking and light refreshments are available.