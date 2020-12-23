Schuyler Hospital to Offer COVID-19 Saliva Testing at Drive-Through Location

From Cayuga Health:

Montour Falls, NY – Schuyler Hospital and Cayuga Health (CH) officials announced today that they will now offer COVID-19 saliva testing at their drive-through location at the front entrance of Schuyler Hospital. The sampling location was opened earlier this year and until now only offered swab testing. Swab testing is still available.

The Schuyler Hospital Sampling Site has limited capacity and is by appointment only Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Individuals seeking a saliva or nasal swab test will need to pre-register online. Once registered, individuals can arrive according to their appointed time. If an individual is registered for a saliva test, they cannot have any tobacco products or anything to eat or drink 30 minutes prior to their appointment.

“Being able to now offer both the nasal swab and the saliva test provides our community with options based on their own personal preferences or needs,” states Rebecca Gould, President & CFO of Schuyler Hospital. “I would like to thank the entire Schuyler Hospital staff and our Cayuga Health family for their tireless dedication and hard work during this pandemic.”

On-line registration all Cayuga Health/Schuyler Hospital sampling sites is available at www.cayugahealth.org for patients to review the screening criteria and pre-register before their arrival. This allows for greater efficiencies with patient volume and decreased wait times. In addition, a patient who may not have access to internet, may need assistance registering, or have questions can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 607-535-8602.

To view statistical data and official numbers as they are released by the Cayuga Health Sampling Centers (including the one at Schuyler Hospital) visit: https://cayugahealthsystem.org/coviddata/