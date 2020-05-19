Schuyler Hospital Offering COVID-19 Testing Site to Businesses as NYS Begins to Reopen

From Schuyler Hospital:

Montour Falls, New York –– Schuyler Hospital is offering their COVID-19

Testing Site to essential businesses reopening in the region under Phase 1 of New York State’s

guidelines. They will continue to offer drive through services for anyone with a doctor’s order

during this time.



The testing site at 220 Steuben Street, Montour Falls, will be open Monday and Wednesday

mornings, and Friday afternoons by appointment only. Businesses must pre-register by calling

the Hospital at (607) 535-8639 extension 2718. Appointment times will be assigned during the

call. An on-line application is also being developed.



Testing is required to meet NYS guidelines and ensure the safety of our workplaces and

community. As directed by Governor Cuomo, COVID-19 testing is free for all New Yorkers,

regardless of health insurance

“Schuyler Hospital is proud to be a community partner in combatting the COVID-19 virus,”

states Rebecca Gould, Schuyler Hospital President and CFO. “We encourage business and frontline essential workers to be tested to ensure the protection of their staff, the business, and the

community we serve.”



“Schuyler Hospital and Cayuga Health have been an outstanding resource and partner, both for

the county and the entire region during this pandemic,” stated Timothy O’Hearn, Schuyler

County Administrator. “Expanding the hours and providing more tests in our county not only

allowed us to meet the requirements by the Governor to reopen and start getting back to work,

but will help to ensure that we can continue our phased in approach to restarting our economy.”



Experienced and knowledgeable Schuyler Hospital employees provide the CDC-recommended

PRC nasal swab test at car side. The sample process itself takes 10-15 seconds.



Who should get tested?

A list of essential workers is defined and frequently updated by New York State and can be

found at (https://esd.ny.gov/guidance-executive-order-2026).

If you have questions, contact Schuyler Hospital’s COVID-19 Hotline at (607) 535-8602 or

email info@schuylerhospital.org.



Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the Cayuga Health Sampling Center located at The

Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd., between the hours of 10 am-3 pm Monday

through Friday. Pre-register online at cayugahealth.org/ or through the Call Center, 607-319-