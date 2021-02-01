Schumer, Gillibrand deliver over $36.5 million for Upstate NY Airports devastated by pandemic as part of last month’s COVID relief package

From the office of Senator Charles Schumer:

After days of doggedly negotiating on behalf of Upstate New York, U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand revealed that last month’s bipartisan COVID relief package includes $36,559,697 for specific airports across Upstate New York. The senator said that as the crisis extends beyond what was initially estimated, impacting the air travel industry for months on end, the federal funding allocated for airports in the COVID package will help airports stay afloat through the second wave.

“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why, as New York battles a second wave of the pandemic, I fought tooth and nail in negotiations to get airports the funding they need to keep services running,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land. In the new congress, I will continue to fight for federal funding to keep our airports open and operational and to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”

“As New Yorkers continue battling the COVID-19 crisis, we cannot leave airports behind, said Senator Gillibrand. “Airports, travel, and tourism will be a critical part of our economic recovery and these federal dollars will help airports across Upstate New York continue providing high-quality and safe transit when travel takes off.”

Jason Terreri Executive Director of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, said, “The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority deeply appreciates the continued efforts of Senator Schumer and his team to secure nearly $4.8 million dollars in grant funds for Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) through the most recent recovery package. These funds are critical to maintaining the safety and efficiency of the airport during this unprecedented time. It will allow the airport to continue operating seamlessly and ensure that SYR Airport is in the best position possible to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This finding is integral to airports everywhere, especially BGM. This funding will allow BGM to keep running a safe and secure airport for our community. It is a step towards recovery and restoring confidence in air travel. We are grateful for the efforts of Senator Schumer in looking out for our Airport,” said Mark Heefner Commissioner of Aviation Greater Binghamton Airport.

Adam Bello, Monroe County NY County Executive said, “Like so many airports throughout the country, the Greater Rochester International Airport has experienced a decrease in air travel throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The $4.7 million in federal aid secured by Leader Schumer and Senator Gillibrand will help our airport continue to adapt and improve our health and safety measures as we slowly emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and hope to see air travel return to normal. Since the start of the pandemic, we have taken numerous steps to ensure the public health and safety of travelers and passengers, including our #ReadySetRoc initiative. These funds will help to ensure we can continue those efforts and provide the best experience for residents and visitors of Monroe County.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the airline industry and airports across the country. We thank Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand for fighting to secure over $2.3 million for New York Stewart International Airport in the latest federal COVID relief package and look forward to working with them in the future as we all look to recover from this pandemic and bolster the regional economy,” said Rick Cotton, Executive Director, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“The Westchester County Airport has felt the brunt of devastating financial impacts of this pandemic since Covid-19 was first confirmed in our community. The airport is a major economic driver for our region and this federal funding will go a long way in serving our hard working airport employees while also providing a boost to residents and businesses who rely on its operation for their bottom lines. We thank Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand for securing over $4 million for Westchester County Airport in the latest federal COVID relief package,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

“We are so grateful to Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, who fought hard for this funding, it will be a lifeline for our aviation operations,” said Kim Minkel, NFTA Executive Director. “With our passenger traffic down approximately 85 percent due to COVID coupled by the U.S. and Canadian border closure, this money will ensure we can continue to provide aviation services to those traveling to and from Western New York and that our airports will be well positioned to play a critical role in the communities post-pandemic economic recovery.”

Funding will be allocated by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Estimates for recipients across Upstate New York are listed below: