Schumer, Gillibrand, Brindisi announce $10.7 million dollar in emergency funding for Broome County Department of Public Transportation

From the office of Senator Chuck Schumer:

During Negotiations For CARES Act, Schumer Prioritized And Secured $$$ For Upstate Transit Systems

B.C. Transit Will Receive $10.7M In Federal Transit Money As Part of Federal Emergency Funding Package

Schumer, Gillibrand, Brindisi: CARES Transit Funding Will Keep Broome County Rolling

As part of the Schumer-negotiated CARES Act, which included relief for upstate transit systems, U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and U.S. Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced $10.7 million in federal funding allocated by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the Broome County Department of Public Transportation (B.C. Transit).

“As upstate communities like Broome County battle the coronavirus pandemic, it’s imperative that they get all the federal tools they need to respond and recover,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will offset the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19 on transit operations throughout the region and allow B.C. Transit to recover – and help stave off fare hikes for riders. I’m proud to have fought for this imperative funding to be included in the CARES Act and will continue to fight to make sure Broome County has every dollar they need to make it through this crisis.”

“Investing in public transportation and infrastructure is critical to promoting economic development in our communities and serves as a lifeline for many of our residents,” said Senator Gillibrand. “With New Yorkers in Broome County facing economic hardship from the COVID-19 outbreak, this funding will ensure that our riders can get where they need to go. I am proud to have fought for this funding in the CARES Act and will continue pushing for resources that help our communities meet this challenge.”

“Public transportation is essential to keeping our local economies moving,” Congressman Brindisi said. “I fought for these dollars and am making sure our communities have the resources they need to get through this pandemic. We need to make sure our public infrastructure is prepared to adapt to our new normal and protect workers and commuters alike. These funds will help protect our infrastructure and make sure workers and families have access to high-quality, affordable, and accessible, public transportation when we come out of this pandemic.”

Broome County has a long history of supporting mass transit, operating the first electric trolley in New York state in 1887. B.C. Transit was created in 1968 and has continued to serve Broome County ever since.