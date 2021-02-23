Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $5 million in NeighborWorks America Grants for 16 organizations across NY

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $5,395,000 in NeighborWorks America grants for 16 community development organizations to bring local solutions to affordable housing challenges across New York. NeighborWorks America is a nonprofit organization that brings residents, private-sector business leaders, and representatives of local government together to support affordable housing initiatives, neighborhood revitalization projects, small business lending, and more.

“Especially during a global pandemic that has been compounded by a historically cold winter, access to affordable housing is essential for the health of our families and the economic strength of our communities,”said Senator Schumer. “This funding, from NeighborWorks America, will strengthen neighborhoods, remove blight, and provide safe, quality housing for families across Upstate New York. I will continue to fight for and deliver funds to New York that help provide families and children with safe communities and affordable housing options.”       

“In the midst of a harsh winter and global pandemic, access to safe and affordable housing is even more essential to the health of our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding is a long term, community-based investment into local organizations that will address on-the-ground needs to combat housing insecurity and increase access to affordable housing. Programs like NeighborWorks America help ensure every New Yorker has a roof over their head.”

NeighborWorks America was established by Congress in 1978 as the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation and now includes a network of over 250 organizations. NeighborWorks America invests in real estate development of multi-family rentals, single-family rentals, for-sale housing, pre- and post-development activities, and provides lending to support residential mortgages, down-payment assistance, and commercial small business lending. NeighborWorks collaborates with a wide range of community stakeholders and its network to provide the national framework and support for local solutions to community development and affordable housing problems.

In FY 2020, despite COVID-19 impacts and limitations, NeighborWorks America and the NeighborWorks network productivity included the following:

·         23,400 homeowners created

·         438,600 housing and counseling services provided

·         14,600 quality, affordable rental homes developed

·         43,800 jobs created and/or maintained

·         179,900 quality, affordable rental homes owned and/or managed

·         18,000 training certificates issued

Funding Recipients Listed Below:

New York City

OrganizationCity County Amount
Asian Americans for Equality, Inc.New York Manhattan$465,000
Fifth Avenue Committee, Inc. (FAC)BrooklynBrooklyn$295,000
Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, Inc.New YorkManhattan$534,500

Central

Home HeadQuarters, Inc.SyracuseOnondaga$477,500
UNHS NeighborWorks HomeOwnership CenterUticaOneida$245,000

North Country

Housing Assistance Program of Essex County, Inc.ElizabethtownEssex$350,000

Rochester/Finger Lakes

NeighborWorks Community PartnersRochesterMonroe$317,000
PathStone CorporationRochesterMonroe$500,000

Capital

Troy Rehabilitation & Improvement Program, Inc.TroyRensselaer$220,000

Long Island

Community Development Corporation of Long Island, Inc.CentereachSuffolk$490,000

Hudson Valley

RUPCO, Inc.KingstonUlster$356,500
Hudson River Housing, Inc.PoughkeepsieDutchess$170,000

Southern Tier

Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc.BinghamtonBroome$120,000
Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement CorporationMayvilleChautauqua$122,500
Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc.IthacaTompkins$454,500
Arbor Housing and DevelopmentCorning Steuben$277,500

