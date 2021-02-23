Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $5 million in NeighborWorks America Grants for 16 organizations across NY

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $5,395,000 in NeighborWorks America grants for 16 community development organizations to bring local solutions to affordable housing challenges across New York. NeighborWorks America is a nonprofit organization that brings residents, private-sector business leaders, and representatives of local government together to support affordable housing initiatives, neighborhood revitalization projects, small business lending, and more.

“Especially during a global pandemic that has been compounded by a historically cold winter, access to affordable housing is essential for the health of our families and the economic strength of our communities,”said Senator Schumer. “This funding, from NeighborWorks America, will strengthen neighborhoods, remove blight, and provide safe, quality housing for families across Upstate New York. I will continue to fight for and deliver funds to New York that help provide families and children with safe communities and affordable housing options.”

“In the midst of a harsh winter and global pandemic, access to safe and affordable housing is even more essential to the health of our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding is a long term, community-based investment into local organizations that will address on-the-ground needs to combat housing insecurity and increase access to affordable housing. Programs like NeighborWorks America help ensure every New Yorker has a roof over their head.”

NeighborWorks America was established by Congress in 1978 as the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation and now includes a network of over 250 organizations. NeighborWorks America invests in real estate development of multi-family rentals, single-family rentals, for-sale housing, pre- and post-development activities, and provides lending to support residential mortgages, down-payment assistance, and commercial small business lending. NeighborWorks collaborates with a wide range of community stakeholders and its network to provide the national framework and support for local solutions to community development and affordable housing problems.

In FY 2020, despite COVID-19 impacts and limitations, NeighborWorks America and the NeighborWorks network productivity included the following:

· 23,400 homeowners created

· 438,600 housing and counseling services provided

· 14,600 quality, affordable rental homes developed

· 43,800 jobs created and/or maintained

· 179,900 quality, affordable rental homes owned and/or managed

· 18,000 training certificates issued

Funding Recipients Listed Below:

New York City

Organization City County Amount Asian Americans for Equality, Inc. New York Manhattan $465,000 Fifth Avenue Committee, Inc. (FAC) Brooklyn Brooklyn $295,000 Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, Inc. New York Manhattan $534,500

Central

Home HeadQuarters, Inc. Syracuse Onondaga $477,500 UNHS NeighborWorks HomeOwnership Center Utica Oneida $245,000

North Country

Housing Assistance Program of Essex County, Inc. Elizabethtown Essex $350,000

Rochester/Finger Lakes

NeighborWorks Community Partners Rochester Monroe $317,000 PathStone Corporation Rochester Monroe $500,000

Capital

Troy Rehabilitation & Improvement Program, Inc. Troy Rensselaer $220,000

Long Island

Community Development Corporation of Long Island, Inc. Centereach Suffolk $490,000

Hudson Valley

RUPCO, Inc. Kingston Ulster $356,500 Hudson River Housing, Inc. Poughkeepsie Dutchess $170,000

Southern Tier