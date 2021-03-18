Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $5 million in funding for public housing assistance in the Southern Tier

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Washington D.C. – U.S. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $5,010,209 in FY 2021 allocations for the Capital Fund Program in the Southern Tier, which provides annual grants to Public Housing Authorities. The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and will help communities across New York address housing insecurity, increase health and safety measures for public housing residents, and develop and modernize Public Housing properties. This funding for part of a total $674,880,773 that Senators Schumer and Gillibrand delivered in public housing assistance across New York State.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “As we ask people to stay home and socially distance, access to safe and reliable housing will determine whether or not New York can recover from the pandemic and return to normal. I will always fight tooth and nail for resources that keep New Yorkers safe, especially during these challenging times.”

“Safe, affordable, and reliable housing should be available for all New Yorkers regardless of their socioeconomic status,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This substantial federal investment will help provide funding to support public housing around NYS and is a lifeline for communities drained by the pandemic. I will continue to fight for federal programs and funding that our state desperately needs to improve public housing and help ensure low-income individuals can access safe and affordable shelter.”

Senators Schumer and Gillibrand have been long-standing advocates for affordable housing. Last March, Schumer and Gillibrand delivered $2.4 billion in federal funding for economic development and public infrastructure through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program as part of the coronavirus stimulus package. The senators have also secured various other federal investments such as NeighborWorks America grants to bring local solutions to affordable housing challenges across the state of New York. Last month, Senator Gillibrand sent a letter calling for the full funding of the Community Development Block (CDBG) program, which funds local community development initiatives that support jobs, housing, infrastructure, and public services for millions of Americans. Additionally, the senator called for $5 billion to be included for the Public Housing Capital Fund in the Fiscal Year 2021 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill.

The Capital Fund Program grants to Public Housing Authorities annually for the development, financing, and modernization of Public Housing properties and for management improvements.

Recipients Listed Below: