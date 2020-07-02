Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $4.4 million in federal funding for Southern Tier airports

From the office of Senator Charles Schumer:

Funding Will Be Used To Rehabilitate and Construct Taxiways, Rehabilitate Lighting, Reconstruct Apron, Acquire Snow Removal Equipment, Acquire Aircraft Rescue And Fire Fighting Safety Equipment & Vehicles, Improve Terminal Buildings, And Conduct Or Update Studies

Elmira/Corning Regional Airport, Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field, Albert S Nader Regional Airport, Corning-Painted Post, Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport, Hudson Valley Regional Airport To Receive Federal Funding

Schumer, Gillibrand: FAA Funding Helps Southern Tier Pick Up Where It Lifted Off

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten E. Gillibrand today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $4,494,165 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funds to Elmira/Corning Regional Airport, Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field, Albert S Nader Regional Airport, Corning-Painted Post, Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport, and Hudson Valley Regional Airport. The senators said that the funding will be used for a variety of airport safety and quality improvement projects, including rehabilitating and constructing taxiways, rehabilitating lighting, reconstructing apron, acquiring snow removal equipment, acquiring aircraft rescue and firefighting safety equipment & vehicles, improving terminal buildings, and conducting or updating studies.

“Air travel in and out of the Southern Tier is vital to the connectivity and success of the regional economy, which is why, as the region reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we provide the funding necessary to keep the airports safe and efficient,” said Senator Schumer. “I’m proud to deliver this funding and will continue to fight to make sure the Southern Tier region has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”

“As communities in New York prepare to reopen, this critical funding will help local airports in the Southern Tier provide high-quality and safe travel experiences,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding is key to ensuring the continued economic stability and success of this region. I will continue fighting for the resources our airports across New York need to safely reopen, rebuild, and transition into a post-coronavirus era.”

Specifically, Elmira/Corning Regional Airport will receive $1,566,666, Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field will receive $500,000, Albert S Nader Regional Airport will receive $70,000, Corning-Painted Post will receive $499,999, Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport will receive $957,500, and Hudson Valley Regional Airport will receive $900,000. A portion of the funding to each airport comes from FAA CARES Act grants, which Schumer had a direct hand in negotiating.