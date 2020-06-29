Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $290 million in emergency federal funding for ‘safety net’ upstate NY hospitals that provide care to those in need regardless of insurance

From the office of Senator Charles Schumer:

As Parts Of NY Enter Phase 3 Of Reopenings, Hospitals Are Still Reeling From Financial Impacts Of Pandemic

Senators Say Funds Will Provide Critical Recovery Support For NY’s Frontline Hospitals And Providers Who Were Pivotal In Fight Against COVID-19

Schumer, Gillibrand: Critical Dollars Will Help Health Centers Who Cared For Upstate New York In Our Darkest Hour

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced that Upstate New York’s ‘safety net’ hospitals, which provide healthcare to patients in need regardless of insurance, will receive an additional $290,730,000 in health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) – as healthcare providers across the state face financial difficulty due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Schumer and Gillibrand explained that while hospitals in Upstate New York were extremely busy as the frontline defense against the virus, many health systems saw a significant decrease in earnings as revenue-creating services, such as elective surgeries, were put on hold to help combat the pandemic.

“Upstate New York’s ‘safety net’ hospitals were our critical, frontline defense against COVID-19 and it is only with their help that we were able to flatten the curve and begin the reopening process. As we begin to reopen, we must not forget the bravery and incredible sacrifices healthcare centers made to care for Upstate New York in our darkest hour,” said Senator Schumer. “I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure New York’s world-class healthcare workforce and all our hospitals get all the federal support they need to get on the road to recovery.”

“Frontline workers have risked their lives and fought tirelessly to keep New Yorkers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Our safety net hospitals treated patients regardless of insurance status and because of their sacrifice, New York is progressing toward a safe reopening. As we move forward, this funding will provide direct relief to help these critical hospitals recover financially. I am grateful to our health care workers for their tireless work and devotion to public health and I will continue fighting for the resources needed to repair and recover.

Schumer pushed the administration to provide this vital $10 billion for safety net hospitals nationally as part of the $175 billion Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF) he championed in the CARES Act and is in addition to the $264 million for rural healthcare centers and the $1.4 billion from the PHSSEF announced last month.

The senators also revealed that New York State as a whole will be receiving the lion’s share of funding, with over 10% of the total $10 billion going towards healthcare providers all over the state.

A breakdown of the $290 million funding by Congressional district for Upstate New York ‘safety net’ hospitals appears below:

Hospital System HANYS Estimated Funding Levels New York State Total $1,134,682,000

16th District $28,458,000 Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital Montefiore Health System $5,000,000 Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital Montefiore Health System $8,111,000 Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (district includes Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (Yonkers)) $15,347,000

17th District $28,432,000 Montefiore Nyack Hospital Montefiore Health System $13,085,000 Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (district includes Saint Vincent’s Westchester) $15,347,000

18th District $7,569,000 Bon Secours Community Hospital WMC Health $7,569,000

19th District $16,084,000 Columbia Memorial Hospital $5,000,000 Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills Garnet Health $5,000,000 HealthAlliance Hospital – Broadway Campus WMC Health $6,084,000

20th District $5,848,000 St. Mary’s Healthcare (district includes Amsterdam Memorial and St. Mary’s Hospital (Amsterdam)) $5,848,000

21st District $27,491,000 Glens Falls Hospital $13,250,000 The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital (district includes Elizabethtown and Moses-Ludington) The University of Vermont Health Network $14,241,000

22nd District $43,840,000 Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare (district includes Faxton and St. Luke’s Divisions) Mohawk Valley Health System $14,766,000 Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital $6,670,000 United Health Services Hospitals, Inc. (district includes Binghamton and Wilson divisions) United Health Services $22,404,000

23rd District $25,367,000 Arnot Ogden Medical Center (district includes St. Joseph’s Elmira campus) Arnot Health $5,000,000 Brooks-TLC Hospital System Brooks-TLC Hospital System $5,000,000 Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital Arnot Health $5,000,000 UPMC Chautauqua $10,367,000

24th District $5,303,000 Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Rochester Regional Health $5,303,000

25th District $45,977,000 Highland Hospital UR Medicine $10,249,000 Rochester General Hospital Rochester Regional Health $22,448,000 Unity Hospital (district includes Park Ridge and Genesee divisions) Rochester Regional Health $13,280,000

26th District $41,723,000 Erie County Medical Center Great Lakes Health System of Western New York $29,037,000 Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center $12,686,000