Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $264 million in emergency federal funding for ‘Hot Spot’ Upstate New York rural hospitals, health SYSTEMS, and community health centers

With ~ 74K Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Upstate New York, Rural Healthcare Centers Are Facing Layoffs, Furloughs, Financial Difficulty

Senators Say Funds Will Provide Critical Support For NY’s Frontline Hospitals and Providers Still Battling COVID-19

Senators: Critical Dollars Will Keep The Fight Against The Virus Going Strong In Upstate New York

U.S. Senator Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced that Upstate New York’s rural hospitals, clinics and community health centers would receive an additional $264 million in hospital and health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). This announcement comes on the heels of Schumer’s announcement last week that New York hospitals received over $1.4 billion in the second round of CARES Act hospital funding.

“This funding is good news for our rural hospitals and health centers throughout Upstate New York that have been fighting to save lives and simultaneously struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing public health crisis. Our rural Upstate hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the battle against COVID-19 and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” said Senator Schumer. “I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure New York’s world-class healthcare workforce and our hospitals get all the federal support they need to beat back this pandemic and get on the road to recovery.”

“Even before this pandemic rural health care providers were struggling to stay afloat and it’s critical that they have immediate access to capital, grant, and loan programs as they combat COVID-19 in New York’s most affected areas,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Rural hospitals, clinics, and community health centers (CHCs) provide a wide-range of services to some of our most vulnerable populations and they ensure every community has access to quality health care, especially in times of public health emergencies. I will continue to fight for the resources needed to support our rural hospitals and CHCs providing this essential care.”

“Hospitals across New York state are experiencing unprecedented financial strains as they work to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HANYS President Bea Grause, RN, JD. “This week’s targeted funding is a lifeline for our rural hospitals. We are tremendously grateful to Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand for their continuous work to infuse critical funding into New York and ensure that our rural and hot spot hospitals across the state are not left behind as a result of this pandemic.”

During the CARES Act negations, Schumer pushed the administration to provide this vital $10 billion for rural hospitals and health centers nationally as part of $175 billion Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF) he championed and is in addition from the $1.4 billion from the PHSSEF he announced last week. The Senator explained that with nearly 74,000 confirmed cases in Upstate New York, rural hospitals and healthcare systems are facing financial difficulty and need immediate federal assistance to avoid layoffs and furloughs of healthcare staff who are vital to maintaining the frontline against COVID-19.

According to HHS, recipients of the $10 billion rural distribution can include, rural acute care general hospitals and Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs), and Community Health Centers located in rural areas.

A breakdown of the $242.7 million funding by Congressional district for rural Upstate New York hospitals appears below. Health centers are receiving an additional $20 million in funding, exact data for which is still being calculated:

Hospital System HANYS Estimated Funding Levels* New York State Total $242,718,000

18th District $4,585,000 Bon Secours Community Hospital WMC Health $4,585,000

19th District $54,232,000 A.O. Fox Hospital (district includes A.O. Hospital – Tri-Town Campus) Bassett Healthcare Network $4,667,000 Bassett Medical Center Bassett Healthcare Network $13,943,000 Catskill Regional Medical Center Greater Hudson Valley Health System $4,823,000 Catskill Regional Medical Center/Grover M. HermannDivision Greater Hudson Valley Health System $1,888,000 Cobleskill Regional Hospital Bassett Healthcare Network $3,607,000 Columbia Memorial Hospital $6,217,000 Ellenville Regional Hospital $3,381,000 Margaretville Hospital WMC Health $3,446,000 Northern Dutchess Hospital Nuvance Health $5,370,000 O’Connor Hospital Bassett Healthcare Network $3,420,000 UHS Delaware Valley Hospital United Health Services $3,470,000

20th District $6,615,000 St. Mary’s Healthcare (district includes Amsterdam Memorial and St. Mary’s Hospital (Amsterdam) $6,615,000

21st District $63,333,000 Adirondack Medical Center (district includes Lake Placid and Saranac Divisions) Adirondack Health $5,214,000 Canton-Potsdam Hospital St. Lawrence Health System $6,842,000 Carthage Area Hospital $4,031,000 Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center $4,920,000 Clifton-Fine Hospital $2,962,000 Gouverneur Hospital St. Lawrence Health System $3,455,000 Lewis County General Hospital $4,592,000 Massena Hospital St. Lawrence Health System $4,190,000 Nathan Littauer Hospital $5,097,000 River Hospital $3,432,000 The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center The University of Vermont Health Network $4,865,000 The University of Vermont Health Network – ChamplainValley Physicians Hospital The University of Vermont Health Network $10,037,000 The University of Vermont Health Network –Elizabethtown Community Hospital (district includes Elizabethtown and Moses-Ludington) The University of Vermont Health Network $3,696,000

22nd District $26,507,000 Community Memorial Hospital $3,856,000 Guthrie Cortland Medical Center $4,828,000 Little Falls Hospital Bassett Healthcare Network $3,659,000 Oneida Healthcare $5,037,000 Rome Memorial Hospital $4,732,000 UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital United Health Services $4,395,000

23rd District $51,491,000 Brooks-TLC Hospital System (district includes Brooks Dunkirk and Irving divisions) Brooks-TLC Hospital System $4,281,000 Cuba Memorial Hospital $2,999,000 Geneva General Hospital Finger Lakes Health $5,409,000 Guthrie Corning Hospital $5,265,000 Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital Arnot Health $3,488,000 Jones Memorial Hospital UR Medicine $3,836,000 Olean General Hospital Kaleida Health System $6,748,000 Schuyler Hospital, Inc. Cayuga Health System $3,687,000 Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Finger Lakes Health $3,566,000 St. James Hospital UR Medicine $3,672,000 UPMC Chautauqua $5,327,000 Westfield Memorial Hospital $3,213,000

24th District $15,449,000 Auburn Community Hospital $4,988,000 Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Rochester Regional Health $5,042,000 Oswego Health $5,419,000

27th District $20,506,000 Bertrand Chaffee Hospital $3,530,000 Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital UR Medicine $4,192,000 Orleans Community Health $3,492,000 United Memorial Medical Center Rochester Regional Health $5,064,000 Wyoming County Community Health System $4,228,000

*Estimates for the distribution of the $10 billion PHSSE rural funding from May 6, 2020 were based on HHS’ formula leveraging a base amount plus an add-on using total operating expenses from the 2018 Medicare cost report