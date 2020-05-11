Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $264 million in emergency federal funding for ‘Hot Spot’ Upstate New York rural hospitals, health SYSTEMS, and community health centers

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the office of Senator Chuck Schumer:

With ~ 74K Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Upstate New York, Rural Healthcare Centers Are Facing Layoffs, Furloughs, Financial Difficulty

Senators Say Funds Will Provide Critical Support For NY’s Frontline Hospitals and Providers Still Battling COVID-19

Senators: Critical Dollars Will Keep The Fight Against The Virus Going Strong In Upstate New York

U.S. Senator Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced that Upstate New York’s rural hospitals, clinics and community health centers would receive an additional $264 million in hospital and health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). This announcement comes on the heels of Schumer’s announcement last week that New York hospitals received over $1.4 billion in the second round of CARES Act hospital funding.

“This funding is good news for our rural hospitals and health centers throughout Upstate New York that have been fighting to save lives and simultaneously struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing public health crisis. Our rural Upstate hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the battle against COVID-19 and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” said Senator Schumer. “I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure New York’s world-class healthcare workforce and our hospitals get all the federal support they need to beat back this pandemic and get on the road to recovery.”

“Even before this pandemic rural health care providers were struggling to stay afloat and it’s critical that they have immediate access to capital, grant, and loan programs as they combat COVID-19 in New York’s most affected areas,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Rural hospitals, clinics, and community health centers (CHCs) provide a wide-range of services to some of our most vulnerable populations and they ensure every community has access to quality health care, especially in times of public health emergencies. I will continue to fight for the resources needed to support our rural hospitals and CHCs providing this essential care.”

“Hospitals across New York state are experiencing unprecedented financial strains as they work to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HANYS President Bea Grause, RN, JD. “This week’s targeted funding is a lifeline for our rural hospitals. We are tremendously grateful to Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand for their continuous work to infuse critical funding into New York and ensure that our rural and hot spot hospitals across the state are not left behind as a result of this pandemic.”

During the CARES Act negations, Schumer pushed the administration to provide this vital $10 billion for rural hospitals and health centers nationally as part of $175 billion Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF) he championed and is in addition from the $1.4 billion from the PHSSEF he announced last week. The Senator explained that with nearly 74,000 confirmed cases in Upstate New York, rural hospitals and healthcare systems are facing financial difficulty and need immediate federal assistance to avoid layoffs and furloughs of healthcare staff who are vital to maintaining the frontline against COVID-19.

According to HHS, recipients of the $10 billion rural distribution can include, rural acute care general hospitals and Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs), and Community Health Centers located in rural areas.

A breakdown of the $242.7 million funding by Congressional district for rural Upstate New York hospitals appears below. Health centers are receiving an additional $20 million in funding, exact data for which is still being calculated: 

 Hospital SystemHANYS Estimated Funding Levels*
New York State Total $242,718,000
18th District$4,585,000
Bon Secours Community HospitalWMC Health$4,585,000
19th District$54,232,000
A.O. Fox Hospital (district includes A.O. Hospital – Tri-Town Campus) Bassett Healthcare Network$4,667,000
Bassett Medical CenterBassett Healthcare Network$13,943,000
Catskill Regional Medical CenterGreater Hudson Valley Health System$4,823,000
Catskill Regional Medical Center/Grover M. HermannDivisionGreater Hudson Valley Health System$1,888,000
Cobleskill Regional HospitalBassett Healthcare Network$3,607,000
Columbia Memorial Hospital $6,217,000
Ellenville Regional Hospital $3,381,000
Margaretville Hospital WMC Health$3,446,000
Northern Dutchess Hospital Nuvance Health$5,370,000
O’Connor HospitalBassett Healthcare Network$3,420,000
UHS Delaware Valley HospitalUnited Health Services$3,470,000
20th District$6,615,000
St. Mary’s Healthcare (district includes Amsterdam Memorial and St. Mary’s Hospital (Amsterdam) $6,615,000
21st District$63,333,000
Adirondack Medical Center (district includes Lake Placid and Saranac Divisions)Adirondack Health$5,214,000
Canton-Potsdam HospitalSt. Lawrence Health System$6,842,000
Carthage Area Hospital $4,031,000
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center $4,920,000
Clifton-Fine Hospital $2,962,000
Gouverneur HospitalSt. Lawrence Health System$3,455,000
Lewis County General Hospital $4,592,000
Massena HospitalSt. Lawrence Health System$4,190,000
Nathan Littauer Hospital $5,097,000
River Hospital $3,432,000
The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical CenterThe University of Vermont Health Network$4,865,000
The University of Vermont Health Network – ChamplainValley Physicians HospitalThe University of Vermont Health Network$10,037,000
The University of Vermont Health Network –Elizabethtown Community Hospital (district includes Elizabethtown and Moses-Ludington)The University of Vermont Health Network$3,696,000
22nd District$26,507,000
Community Memorial Hospital $3,856,000
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center $4,828,000
Little Falls HospitalBassett Healthcare Network$3,659,000
Oneida Healthcare $5,037,000
Rome Memorial Hospital $4,732,000
UHS Chenango Memorial HospitalUnited Health Services$4,395,000
23rd District$51,491,000
Brooks-TLC Hospital System (district includes Brooks Dunkirk and Irving divisions)Brooks-TLC Hospital System$4,281,000
Cuba Memorial Hospital $2,999,000
Geneva General HospitalFinger Lakes Health$5,409,000
Guthrie Corning Hospital $5,265,000
Ira Davenport Memorial HospitalArnot Health$3,488,000
Jones Memorial HospitalUR Medicine$3,836,000
Olean General HospitalKaleida Health System$6,748,000
Schuyler Hospital, Inc.Cayuga Health System$3,687,000
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial HospitalFinger Lakes Health$3,566,000
St. James HospitalUR Medicine$3,672,000
UPMC Chautauqua $5,327,000
Westfield Memorial Hospital $3,213,000
24th District$15,449,000
Auburn Community Hospital $4,988,000
Newark-Wayne Community HospitalRochester Regional Health$5,042,000
Oswego Health $5,419,000
27th District$20,506,000
Bertrand Chaffee Hospital $3,530,000
Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial HospitalUR Medicine$4,192,000
Orleans Community Health $3,492,000
United Memorial Medical CenterRochester Regional Health$5,064,000
Wyoming County Community Health System $4,228,000

*Estimates for the distribution of the $10 billion PHSSE rural funding from May 6, 2020 were based on HHS’ formula leveraging a base amount plus an add-on using total operating expenses from the 2018 Medicare cost report

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News