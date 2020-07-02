Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $2.3 million to support local cultural nonprofits and educational programming & sustain humanities organizations and jobs across Upstate NY

From the office of Senator Charles Schumer:

As Upstate Recovers And Reopens After COVID-19 Pandemic, NEH Funding Will Help To Preserve Cultural Education and Non-Profit Jobs; Upstate New York Will Receive Almost 6% Of Total Funding Announced For Humanities Organizations Across The Country; Key Component of Upstate Economy

Grants Can Be Used For Essential Operations, To Advance Humanities Research, And To Retain, Rehire, Or Hire New Staff

Senators: Investment In Humanities, Cultural Organizations, And Non-Profits Paints Bright Picture For New York’s Future

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $2,312,046 allocated by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) in CARES Act economic stabilization grants, which will help sustain humanities organizations across Upstate New York. The grants will sustain jobs by supporting essential operations for local cultural nonprofits and educational programming – key components of the Upstate economy – that have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The senators explained that the funding can be used to retain or rehire staff and/or hire new staff who will help humanities organizations recover from the economic and social impacts of COVID-19. Additionally, the senators said funding will be used to advance humanities research and maintain buildings and other core operations.

“Non-profits and cultural organizations are critical parts of the Upstate economy that create jobs and serve vital functions so I am pleased to provide this critical federal support to help them survive through the COVID crisis,” said Senator Schumer, who led the negotiations to create this stream of funding in the CARES Act. “This federal funding will help New York along its road to recovery from the pandemic and foster communities that are enriched and inspired. The pandemic did not snuff out our thirst for cultural education, nor the jobs in that vital sector, and I’m proud to deliver this critical funding that will feed our communities the cultural nourishment they need.”

“This critical investment in Upstate New York will advance education and humanities research in our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Because of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), our cultural institutions are able to reach more families and communities with programming that enriches, educates, and inspires. As New York communities prepare to reopen, this critical CARES funding is pivotal in the advancement of our education and economy, and will help define who we are as a nation. I am proud to have fought for this funding and will continue pushing to fund non-profits, cultural organizations, and humanities.”

The senators said that Upstate New York State will receive nearly 6% of the $40.3 million in grants the NEH is allocating this month. New York State as a whole will receive $6,841,387. The grants come from the $75 million in supplemental grant funding the NEH received through the CARES Act.

Nationally, the NEH estimates that the additional grant funding will support projects that will ultimately reach an audience of 137 million people.

Recipients of the NEH CARES grant in Upstate New York are listed below:

Recipient Amount Project Title

Southern Tier – $781,265 SUNY Research Foundation, Binghamton $300,000 Critical Support for Foreign Language Instruction at Binghamton University National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Inc. $298,065 Safe at Home Education Resources Cornell University $103,386 Cornell University Press – Open Access in a Closed World History Center in Tompkins County $79,814 Youth Program Resilience, and Community Archives and Exhibits

Capital Region – $76,819 Historic Cherry Hill $30,000 Historical African American Experiences at Cherry Hill: Lessons for the Digital Age Union College, Schenectady $46,819 First Citizen Remembered: The Papers of John Bigelow and the Nation at Home and Abroad, 1833-1911

Western New York – $461,278 Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society $101,709 EOS: Exploring Our Stories Buffalo Fine Arts Academy $226,602 Support for Cataloguing, Photographing, and Digitizing Artworks from Marisol’s Bequest to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Western New York Public Broadcasting Association $102,376 Women’s Suffrage in New York Seneca Nation of Indians $30,591 Seneca Nation Archives Department Preservation and Access

Finger Lakes Region – $208,046 George Eastman Museum $135,000 Transforming Audience Engagement and Reach Through Digital Programs Roberts Wesleyan College $73,046 Roberts Wesleyan College A.S. Arts & Culture

Central New York – $398,462 Seward House Museum $46,532 Sustaining Museum Educators during a Global Pandemic North Country Children’s Museum $15,000 History Exhibit & Cultural Programs Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute $51,572 Virtual Exploration and Engagement of Munson-William’s Victorian American Period Rooms through COVID-19 and Beyond Fort Ticonderoga Association $285,358 From Fort to Screen: Ticonderoga’s Virtual Public Programming