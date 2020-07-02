Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $2.3 million to support local cultural nonprofits and educational programming & sustain humanities organizations and jobs across Upstate NY

From the office of Senator Charles Schumer:

As Upstate Recovers And Reopens After COVID-19 Pandemic, NEH Funding Will Help To Preserve Cultural Education and Non-Profit Jobs; Upstate New York Will Receive Almost 6% Of Total Funding Announced For Humanities Organizations Across The Country; Key Component of Upstate Economy

Grants Can Be Used For Essential Operations, To Advance Humanities Research, And To Retain, Rehire, Or Hire New Staff

Senators: Investment In Humanities, Cultural Organizations, And Non-Profits Paints Bright Picture For New York’s Future

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $2,312,046 allocated by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) in CARES Act economic stabilization grants, which will help sustain humanities organizations across Upstate New York. The grants will sustain jobs by supporting essential operations for local cultural nonprofits and educational programming – key components of the Upstate economy – that have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The senators explained that the funding can be used to retain or rehire staff and/or hire new staff who will help humanities organizations recover from the economic and social impacts of COVID-19. Additionally, the senators said funding will be used to advance humanities research and maintain buildings and other core operations.

“Non-profits and cultural organizations are critical parts of the Upstate economy that create jobs and serve vital functions so I am pleased to provide this critical federal support to help them survive through the COVID crisis,” said Senator Schumer, who led the negotiations to create this stream of funding in the CARES Act. “This federal funding will help New York along its road to recovery from the pandemic and foster communities that are enriched and inspired. The pandemic did not snuff out our thirst for cultural education, nor the jobs in that vital sector, and I’m proud to deliver this critical funding that will feed our communities the cultural nourishment they need.”

“This critical investment in Upstate New York will advance education and humanities research in our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Because of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), our cultural institutions are able to reach more families and communities with programming that enriches, educates, and inspires. As New York communities prepare to reopen, this critical CARES funding is pivotal in the advancement of our education and economy, and will help define who we are as a nation. I am proud to have fought for this funding and will continue pushing to fund non-profits, cultural organizations, and humanities.”

The senators said that Upstate New York State will receive nearly 6% of the $40.3 million in grants the NEH is allocating this month. New York State as a whole will receive $6,841,387. The grants come from the $75 million in supplemental grant funding the NEH received through the CARES Act.

Nationally, the NEH estimates that the additional grant funding will support projects that will ultimately reach an audience of 137 million people.

Recipients of the NEH CARES grant in Upstate New York are listed below:

RecipientAmountProject Title
Southern Tier – $781,265
SUNY Research Foundation, Binghamton$300,000Critical Support for Foreign Language Instruction at Binghamton University
National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Inc.$298,065Safe at Home Education Resources
Cornell University$103,386Cornell University Press – Open Access in a Closed World
History Center in Tompkins County$79,814Youth Program Resilience, and Community Archives and Exhibits
Capital Region – $76,819
Historic Cherry Hill$30,000Historical African American Experiences at Cherry Hill: Lessons for the Digital Age
Union College, Schenectady$46,819First Citizen Remembered: The Papers of John Bigelow and the Nation at Home and Abroad, 1833-1911
Western New York – $461,278
Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society$101,709EOS: Exploring Our Stories
Buffalo Fine Arts Academy$226,602Support for Cataloguing, Photographing, and Digitizing Artworks from Marisol’s Bequest to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery
Western New York Public Broadcasting Association$102,376Women’s Suffrage in New York
Seneca Nation of Indians$30,591Seneca Nation Archives Department Preservation and Access
Finger Lakes Region – $208,046
George Eastman Museum$135,000Transforming Audience Engagement and Reach Through Digital Programs
Roberts Wesleyan College$73,046Roberts Wesleyan College A.S. Arts & Culture
Central New York – $398,462
Seward House Museum$46,532Sustaining Museum Educators during a Global Pandemic
North Country Children’s Museum$15,000History Exhibit & Cultural Programs
Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute$51,572Virtual Exploration and Engagement of Munson-William’s Victorian American Period Rooms through COVID-19 and Beyond
Fort Ticonderoga Association$285,358From Fort to Screen: Ticonderoga’s Virtual Public Programming
Hudson Valley – $386,176
Putnam History Museum$36,063Socially Distant Outdoor and Online Programming Initiative
Katonah Museum of Art$174, 371Online Public Programming During the Shutdown
Edward Hopper House Museum & Study Center$34,840Digitization Project, Edward Hooper Archive
Marist College$140,902The Digital Humanities Class Development Project

