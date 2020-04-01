Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $2.2 million in federal funding for Upstate NY

From the office of Senator Charles Schumer:

Washington, DC – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $2,226,049 in federal funding for Central and Western New York, the Capital Region, Rochester, Hudson Valley, and North Country. The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will be used to support health centers providing care to communities affected by COVID-19. The growing coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed New York’s hospital system — decimating supplies and creating a crisis for health care workers on the frontlines of combatting the virus — which has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

“This funding puts dollars in the hands of health centers and professionals who risk their lives and health every day during this crisis,” said Senator Schumer. “New York is seeing more and more confirmed cases and more and more deaths each day, and our health workers are on the frontlines of the fight to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in our hospitals. I have fought tooth and nail to get New York’s health workers the federal funding they need to beat back this pandemic, and I will do whatever it takes in the coming weeks to keep the support flowing.”

“New Yorkers are at the epicenter of COVID-19 and we need to support our frontline workers in this fight” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal and state funding will help provide health centers with the resources needed to treat patients and save lives. I will continue fighting in the Senate for the resources our health care workers need during this pandemic.”

CHCs provide a critical safety net for the U.S. during times of crises, as they provide a direct link between federal resources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local communities delivering care on the ground. Senator Gillibrand has pushed for dedicated funding for these community health centers and the senators helped secure $1 billion in the coronavirus emergency response package to fund critical primary health care programs. In addition, Minority Leader Schumer and Senator Gillibrand have repeatedly pushed the administration to quickly provide funding to support New York’s health care system and workers on the frontlines of the public health crisis caused by COVID-19. The senators also fought to provide $100 billion+ in phase three of the coronavirus emergency package to rescue hospital systems, produce medical supplies, and support community health centers and rural health providers.

ROCHESTER:

Anthony L. Jordan Health Corporation FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $67,970 Finger Lakes Migrant Health Care FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $86,941 Oak Orchard Community Health Center, Inc. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $64,594 REGIONAL HEALTH REACH, INC. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $50,464 Rochester Primary Care Network, Inc. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $128,091

HUDSON VALLEY:

CORNERSTONE FAMILY HEALTHCARE FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $85,034 EZRAS CHOILIM HEALTH CENTER, INC. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $64,308 Hudson River Healthcare, Inc. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $319,417 Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center, Inc. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $137,640 OPEN DOOR FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER, INC. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $138,952 Refuah Health Center, Inc. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $110,273

CENTRAL:

East Hill Family Medical Inc FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $54,928 Family Health Network Of Central New York, Inc. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $60,536 NORTHERN OSWEGO COUNTY HEALTH SERVICES, INC FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $66,304 SYRACUSE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $75,464 Upstate Family Health Center, Inc. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $57,302

WESTERN:

Chautauqua Center, The FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $55,962 COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER OF BUFFALO, INC. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $65,679 JERICHO ROAD MINISTRIES INC. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $61,642 Northwest Buffalo Community Health Care Center FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $65,414 Southern Tier Community Health Center Network FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $55,486

NORTH COUNTRY:

North Country Family Health Center, Inc. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $60,591 UNITED CEREBRAL PALSY ASSOCIATION OF THE NORTH COUNTRY, INC. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $58,174

CAPITAL REGION: