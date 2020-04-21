Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $2.2 million in federal funding for Upstate NY to provide HIV and AIDS care during COVID-19 pandemic

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

People With Serious Underlying Medical Conditions, Like HIV And AIDS, Might Be At Higher Risk For Severe Illness From COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $2,275,046 in federal funding allocated for Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program recipients, allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The funding, secured through the CARES Act, will help provide people with HIV or AIDS with the care necessary to combat COVID-19.

“During CARES Actnegotiations, I fought tooth and nail for a Marshall Plan for healthcare to make sure that every New Yorker would have access to life-saving medical care,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will make sure that no community gets left behind in the midst of this global pandemic sweeping through New York and help support care for those with HIV or AIDS who are especially at-risk for COVID-19. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that New Yorkers with underlying conditions have the care they need to make it through this crisis.”

“Those with underlying health conditions are most at risk if they are infected with coronavirus. HIV and AIDS compromise the body’s immune system which makes it harder to fight off infection,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will help provide the care and preventative services needed to ensure the safety and well-being of the HIV and AIDS community. I am proud to have fought for this funding that will help ensure New Yorkers at risk receive the resources and support they need to stay healthy through this challenging time.”

HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS program provides services to more than half a million people with HIV each year. The program provides a comprehensive system of HIV primary medical care, essential support services, and medications for low-income people living with HIV, who are uninsured and underserved. The program funds grants to states, cities/counties, and local community-based organizations to provide care and treatment services to people living with HIV in order to improve health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission among hard-to-reach populations.

The full breakdown of funding amounts to specific regions can be found below:

Recipient Totals

HUDSON VALLEY: Hudson River Healthcare, Inc. $28,240 OPEN DOOR FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER, INC. $48,250 St John’s Riverside Hospital $74,375

BUFFALO: ERIE COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER CORP. $30,343 ERIE COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER CORP. $89,500

ROCHESTER: Trillium Health, Inc. $97,750

CAPITAL REGION: WHITNEY M. YOUNG, JR., HEALTH CENTER, INC.$67,500

Albany Medical College$128,606

HUDSON HEADWATERS HEALTH NETWORK$51,000

HEALTH RESEARCH, INC.$1,500,000

Albany Medical College$48,191

Research Foundation For The State University Of New York, The$111,291

Totals: $2,275,046