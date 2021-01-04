Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $14 million in federal funding for COVID-19 vaccine preparedness and response activities

From the office of Senator Charles Schumer:

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $14,672,034 in federal funding for New York public health agencies and nonprofits. The funding was allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources (HHS) through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grants. The grants will provide recipients with assistance to implement vaccine distribution programs and further support for ongoing testing and contact tracing efforts.

“As New York faces a second wave of COVID-19, we must ensure our healthcare system is adequately prepared,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding allocates critical resources needed to continue an efficient, effective vaccine rollout, while maintaining testing and contact tracing capabilities. Although our brave healthcare workers have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, their battle against the virus during this deadly surge is still ongoing. I will continue to work tirelessly to provide the tools they need to win this fight.”

“Throughout this crisis, our public health professionals have stepped up to meet unprecedented demands. As New York confronts its second wave more resources are needed to address the dangerous surge,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This essential federal funding will help our communities distribute vaccines, expand testing, strengthen contact tracing, and ultimately save lives.”

Schumer was the primary architect of the ‘Marshall Plan for Healthcare’ included in legislation that provided the CDC grants announced today: the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enactment Act. Today’s funding is in addition to the $1.6 billion allocated directly to New York for vaccine distribution and further testing and contact tracing Senators Schumer and Gillibrand worked to secure in the most recent COVID relief bill. Senator Gillibrand has been calling for the creation of a ‘Health Force’ that would similarly allocate billions of dollars in CDC grants to administer vaccines and address the host of public health challenges facing our nation.

A breakdown of the funding appears below: