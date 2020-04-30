Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $1.7 million in CARES Act emergency funding for Southern Tier health network

From the office of Senator Charles Schumer:

Universal Primary Care Will Receive Over $1.7M In Federal Health Services Money As Part Of Federal Emergency Funding Package

Senators Say Funds Will Be Used In Ongoing Fight Against COVID-19

Schumer, Gillibrand: Health Funding Will Be Shot-In-The-Arm For Southern Tier

As part of the Schumer-negotiated CARES Act, which included economic relief for local health centers, U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $1,764,855 in federal funding allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) for Universal Primary Care, formerly known as the Southern Tier Community Health Center Network. The health network currently services the communities of Olean, Cuba, Salamanca, and Houghton, NY.

“As communities like the Southern Tier battle the coronavirus pandemic, it’s imperative that they get all the federal tools they need to react and respond,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will offset the devastating financial impacts that COVID-19 has had on health centers, and allow them to keep up the fight against the virus. I’m proud to have secured this vital funding in the CARES Act, that will be a shot-in-the-arm for the health centers in the hard-hit Southern Tier.”

“New Yorkers are at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak and are struggling to meet the financial demands of fighting this health crisis,” said Senator Gillibrand. “It is imperative that our cities have the tools and resources necessary to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus outbreak. I am proud to have fought to secure this funding for health centers in the Southern Tier, and I will continue to advocate for New Yorkers during this pandemic.”