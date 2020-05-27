Schumer, Gillibrand announce: NY’S nursing homes to receive $394 million in emergency funding to keep the frontline against the virus going strong

From the office of Senator Charles Schumer:

Nursing Homes In New York And Across The U.S. Have Been Disproportionately Impacted By The Pandemic; Filled With At-Risk Residents And Patients, Nursing Facilities Have Been On The Frontline Of The COVID-19 Battle

Senators Secured Funds As Part Of Schumer’s Marshall Plan For Healthcare In CARES Act And Additional Money For Healthcare Centers In ‘Corona 3.5’

Schumer, Gillibrand: Critical Dollars For Our Most At-Risk Facilities Are On Their Way

After tirelessly advocating for more federal support for New York’s strapped healthcare facilities in the Schumer-led CARES Act and ‘Corona 3.5’ negotiations, U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced that New York’s skilled nursing facilities (SNF) will receive $394,092,500 out of a nationwide pot of $4,873,305,000. The senators said that New York would be receiving the most of any state of these funds and that these federal dollars will go towards at least 831 nursing facilities, which are some of New York’s most vulnerable, frontline healthcare facilities.

“New York’s nursing facilities have been on the frontlines of this battle against COVID-19 since the very beginning,” said Senator Schumer. “Caring and providing for some of our state’s most at-risk residents, nursing homes need all the federal support they can get. These critical dollars will be a much needed shot-in-the-arm for New York’s senior health care system and the fight being waged to save New Yorkers’ lives.”

“Nursing facilities and frontline workers have risked their lives to keep New York’s most vulnerable patients safe during this outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This critical funding will help provide New York’s most at-risk nursing facilities with the resources needed to treat senior patients and save lives. I will continue fighting in the Senate for the funding needed to ensure everyone has access to quality health care during these unprecedented times.”

The Senators revealed that the funds would be allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) and were part of funding for healthcare facilities and hospitals Senator Schumer negotiated into the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (‘Corona 3.5’).

Schumer and Gillibrand explained that HHS will make relief fund distributions to nursing homes based on both a fixed basis and variable basis. Furthermore, the Senators said that each SNF will receive a fixed distribution of $50,000, plus a distribution of $2,500 per bed and all certified nursing homes with six or more certified beds are eligible for this targeted distribution.