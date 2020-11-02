Schumer, Gillibrand announce nearly $4 million in federal head start funding for community action planning council of Jefferson County & family enrichment network

From the office of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer:

Funding Will Be Used To Support Low-Income And At-Risk Pre-Schoolers And Their Families In The North Country And Southern Tier

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $3,989,279 in federal funding for the Head Start programs at Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County and Family Enrichment Network. The federal funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Head Start Program and will be used to provide emotional, social, health and nutritional support for low-income pre-school children and their families in the North Country and Southern Tier region.

“Study after study shows that the better we prepare our young children, through programs like Head Start, the better they perform in school later in life,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding for the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County and the Family Enrichment Network will bring real results to young students in the North Country and Southern Tier by providing them with the resources they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom. I am proud to support this essential funding and I will continue to fight to see that early childhood education remains a priority.”

“The Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County and the Family Enrichment Network help ensure that every child in the North Country and Southern Tier have the tools needed to get a strong start in life,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “This federal Head Start funding will support their efforts by making high-quality early childhood education, opportunities, and care more accessible to New York State students. I will continue fighting in the Senate for the resources needed to help our children reach their full potential.”

Specifically, the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County will receive $1,450,864 and the Family Enrichment Network will receive $2,538,415.

Head Start provides comprehensive child development programs for low-income children from birth to age five, as well as support and services for their families. Head Start programs primarily serve pregnant women, infants, and toddlers. The comprehensive services these programs offer include early education, health screenings, social and emotional health, nutrition, social services, and services for children with disabilities.