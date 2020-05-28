Schumer, Gillibrand announce nearly $3.5 million in federal funding for telehealth servises

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Washington D.C. – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $3,460,645 in federal funding to provide telehealth services for New Yorkers affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The seventh set of telehealth funding was allocated through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). This federal funding will expand New Yorkers’ access to affordable healthcare during the COVID-19 outbreak, while preventing unnecessary visits to over-crowded hospitals and emergency rooms.

“As COVID-19 continues to deeply impact New York, it’s imperative that New York hospitals and health centers have all the tools necessary to keep up the fight against the virus and prevent it from spreading,” said Senator Schumer. “This vital funding for telehealth programs will help New Yorkers get through this crisis, and I will continue to fight to make sure that hospitals and health centers have the funding they need to keep both frontline healthcare providers and patients safe and healthy.”

“Expanding the telehealth capabilities of New York’s health care network is imperative to protecting frontline workers and patients during this pandemic,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Telehealth services allow health providers to remotely connect with patients in need of critical care, safeguarding our hospitals from overcrowding and potential COVID-19 spread. I will continue fighting for the resources needed to keep our communities safe during this unprecedented health crisis.”

The seventh round of telehealth funding awarded the BronxCare Health System $539,797 to purchase technological equipment for voice and video patient consultation, remote diagnosis, and treatment for New Yorkers in the areas hit hardest by COVID-19.

Eprine Community Services in Brooklyn was awarded $86,386 to purchase technology and equipment that will expand patient access to care during this pandemic.

The Goodwill NYNJ Clinic in New York City was awarded $435,879 to fund connected devices, data plans, and hotspots that allow providers and patients to interact remotely while minimizing the need for in-person appointments.

The NYP Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn was awarded $1,000,0000 for purchasing telemedicine carts and remote monitoring devices that will allow providers to remotely consult, monitor, and care for patients.

The Saratoga Hospital Consortium in Saratoga Springs was granted $61,515 for the purchase of data enabled monitoring devices that will allow providers to remotely care for patients diagnosed with and showing symptoms for COVID-19. The technology will also guarantee that health providers can consult with patients affected with chronic medical conditions that require continuous care.

Spectrum Human Services in Orchard Park was awarded $463,866 to purchase connected devices that will provide remote care in the case of urgent medical situations requiring immediate attention.

Urban Health Plan in the Bronx was awarded $873,202 to purchase telehealth equipment for primary and specialty care.