Schumer, Gillibrand announce nearly $11 million in federal funding for health care centers in NYS during COVID-19

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $10,777,076 in federal funding to provide health services for New Yorkers affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The growing coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed New York’s hospital system — decimating supplies and creating a crisis for health care workers on the frontlines of combatting the virus. This funding, awarded to six New York health centers through the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), will be used to support communities affected by COVID-19.

“Healthcare centers throughout Upstate New York have been fighting to save lives and simultaneously struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing public health crisis. Our Upstate hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the battle against COVID-19 and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” said Senator Schumer. “I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure New York’s world-class healthcare workforce and our hospitals get all the federal support they need to beat back this pandemic and get on the road to recovery.”

“Frontline workers have risked their lives and fought tirelessly to keep New Yorkers safe during this outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding will help provide health centers with the resources needed to treat patients and save lives. I will continue fighting in the Senate for the funding needed to ensure everyone has access to quality health care during these unprecedented times.”

The Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown was awarded $78,571 for nurse education and retention, and will help ensure that health care workers can safely care for the patients diagnosed with coronavirus.

In Buffalo, the Research Foundation for the State University of New York received $95,455 to promote health education centers for underserved populations.

The University of Rochester and the Research Foundation for The State University of New York each received $90,625 to develop a health care workforce to serve older Americans with quality care and to promote community based programs.

The Medical College of Cornell University in New York City received $150,000 for their Coronavirus Center of Excellence. The grant will help promote collaborative research projects and foster strong community partnerships in underserved communities.

Lastly, the Health Research, Inc. center in Menands was granted $10,271,800 for its Cancer Prevention and Control Programs. Specifically, these programs serve underinsured and high risk populations while focusing on direct screening and diagnostic services.