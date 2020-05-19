Schumer, Gillibrand announce nearly $1.6 million in federal funding for telehealth services

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $1,589,591 in federal funding to provide telehealth services for New Yorkers affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The funding was allocated through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). Telehealth Program funding will help connect providers with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, while preventing unnecessary visits to over-crowded hospitals and emergency rooms.

“As COVID-19 continues to deeply impact New York, it’s imperative that New York hospitals and health centers have all the tools necessary to keep up the fight against the virus,” said Senator Schumer. “I am proud to have secured this vital funding for telehealth programs that will help New Yorkers get through this crisis, and I will continue to fight to make sure that hospitals and health centers have the funding they need to keep both frontline healthcare providers and patients safe and healthy.”

“As we combat the COVID-19 outbreak, affordable and effective health care is crucial for the safety of New Yorkers,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Telehealth services will help ensure that our patients receive the care they need, while safeguarding the lives of our essential healthcare workers. I will continue fighting for the resources needed to keep both our communities and health care workers safe during this unprecedented health crisis.”

The fifth round of Telehealth Program funding awarded $862,950 to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. This funding will help support pediatric patients with pre-existing chronic conditions who require continual monitoring and now rely on remote monitoring services for safe care.

The sixth round of funding allocated $39,181 to the Behavioral Health Services North Health Center in Plattsburgh, which will be used to purchase devices for remote medication management, therapy, and health monitoring for high-risk COVID-19 patients.

In Syracuse, Helio Health has been awarded $504,034 for technological equipment that will provide video monitoring for consultation and remote services to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hope House Outpatient Clinic in Albany was granted $8,586 to purchase computer equipment that will allow providers to maintain distancing guidelines, while providing essential treatment to patients with substance abuse disorders.

OLV Human Services in Lackawanna was awarded $174,840 to fund connected devices for remote treatment of vulnerable populations throughout Erie and Niagara Counties