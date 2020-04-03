Schumer demands IRS send emergency funds to NY seniors & most vulnerable on social security without requiring bureaucratic paperwork; following Schumer’s call, IRS reverses course & streamlines money to NY seniors

From the office of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer:

In CARES Act, Schumer-Secured Provisions Provided Direct Cash Assistance To NY Seniors Without Having to File Tax Returns

After Initially Releasing Guidance That Went Against Provisions Signed Into Law, IRS Heeds Schumer’s Call, Reversing Requirements That Placed Unnecessary Burdens on Seniors and Other Vulnerable NYers In Accessing Critical $

Schumer: NY Seniors Have Enough To Worry About – Just Give Them Their Money!

After successfully delivering billions to New York as part of last week’s passage of the bipartisan CARES Act, which included provisions for direct cash assistance for seniors across the country and millions for New York seniors, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has heeded his call and will reverse the guidance issued earlier this week requiring Social Security recipients file a tax return in order to receive the direct cash assistance.

Schumer explained that the reversal is essential to the wellbeing of seniors and disabled New Yorkers because the original IRS requirement of filing a tax return in order to receive the direct assistance would have placed an undue burden on vulnerable individuals, especially seniors, who are already facing tremendous stress as the most at-risk population during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“After successfully pushing for streamlined payments to New York seniors and most vulnerable in last week’s emergency relief package, the IRS turned around and issuedbureaucratic and unreasonable guidance, complicating the process and making it harder for thousands of New Yorkers to quickly get the money they deserve,” said Senator Schumer. “I’m glad the IRS heeded my call and reversed course, because asking vulnerable individuals living in the epicenter of this global pandemic to jump through unnecessary hoops to get their much-needed cash assistance is irresponsible. The new IRS guidance puts the wellbeing of these New Yorkers first and achieves the intended goal I so fiercely fought for: get New Yorkers the money they deserve and need to help get through this difficult time as quickly as possible.”

The IRS guidance released on March 30th outlined that Social Security beneficiaries would need to file tax returns in order to receive direct cash assistance, even though the CARES Act explicitly provided the Treasury Department the authority to release cash to those beneficiaries directly. Schumer opposed the original guidance, saying that the contradicting information only added to the confusion individuals are already facing. The new guidance from the IRS follows the provisions in the Schumer-negotiated CARES Act, providing an avenue for direct cash assistance for the most vulnerable populations.

According to the Social Security Administration, New York has over 3 million retired and disabled workers receiving Social Security benefits. Below is a breakdown of impacted New Yorkers in each county:

CountyRetired Workers on SSDisabled Workers on SS
Albany44,1408,610
Allegany7,7551,770
Bronx126,16039,975
Broome32,5207,395
Cattaraugus13,2903,330
Cayuga12,5202,590
Chautauqua23,1105,245
Chemung14,5003,780
Chenango8,9452,120
Clinton12,8454,025
Columbia11,5952,010
Cortland7,1401,475
Delaware8,6701,615
Dutchess42,8258,480
Erie141,52030,830
Essex7,0901,375
Franklin7,8302,065
Fulton9,4052,585
Genesee9,9152,080
Greene8,6902,015
Hamilton1,360140
Herkimer11,3052,375
Jefferson14,7653,530
Kings238,73547,025
Lewis4,080890
Livingston10,3302,090
Madison10,7802,100
Monroe114,38523,940
Montgomery9,0152,145
Nassau193,17024,700
New York194,71027,880
Niagara35,8408,990
Oneida37,4258,825
Onondaga69,84514,310
Ontario19,9103,315
Orange45,41510,070
Orleans6,4651,630
Oswego18,0354,910
Otsego10,7251,870
Putnam13,9652,225
Queens251,80036,485
Rensselaer24,1155,190
Richmond60,89513,755
Rockland41,3205,230
St. Lawrence16,6504,610
Saratoga37,1755,840
Schenectady22,9355,120
Schoharie5,5151,125
Schuyler3,535740
Seneca5,7651,305
Steuben16,3103,785
Suffolk210,47537,530
Sullivan11,9952,890
Tioga8,6551,770
Tompkins12,3401,925
Ulster29,8105,945
Warren13,1702,720
Washington9,9902,570
Wayne15,8503,525
Westchester128,46515,680
Wyoming6,6401,375
Yates4,650820
NYS Total2,548,783486,264

