Schumer and Gillibrand launch new push to permanently restore NYS’s full salt deduction

From the office of Senator Charles Schumer:

Today, U.S Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand introduced legislation in the new Congress to eliminate the $10,000 cap on the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction starting in 2021. The proposal would allow taxpayers to fully deduct their state and local taxes on their federal income returns. In 2017, the deduction was capped at $10,000 and resulted in a tax increase for many middle-class families.

“When it comes to SALT, New York families needed and deserved this money before the coronavirus took hold, the stakes are even higher now because the cap is costing this community tens-of-thousands of dollars they could be using amid the crisis,” said Senator Schumer. “That is why I am proud to be leading this legislation to restore our full SALT deduction. Double taxing hardworking homeowners is plainly unfair; We need to bring our federal dollars back home to the to cushion the blow this virus—and this harmful SALT cap—has dealt so many homeowners and families locally.”

“I am proud to join my colleagues to introduce legislation to repeal the cap on the State and Local Tax deduction, a cynical policy passed by Republicans as a way to repay wealthy donors and lobbyists with big corporate tax cuts,” said Senator Gillibrand. “The reinstating of the SALT Deduction will ensure that New York families have more money in their pockets, get much-needed tax relief and will once again be treated fairly.”

Schumer and Gillibrand pointed to the following reasons for why the SALT deduction is unfair to New Yorkers:

· New Yorkers already subsidize other states by paying $36-45 billion more in taxes than we receive back from the federal government;

· The repeal of the SALT deduction results in double taxation by imposing federal taxes on the income used to pay state and local taxes;

· The elimination of the deduction drives wealthier people to other states and leaves middle- and lower-income taxpayers holding the bag to pay for school, police and other essential state and local tax burdens.

The below breakdown, based on 2017 data, shows just how critical the full deduction was to New York homeowners.

Congressional District Percentage of Taxpayers Using SALT deduction Average SALT deduction 16 41% $28,984 17 48% $28,602 18 43% $20,682 19 33% $14,320 20 34% $16,446 21 23% $11,477 22 23% $12,275 23 22% $12,787 24 30% $13,505 25 33% $14,334 26 24% $12,208 27 33% $14,096

NEW YORK County Average SALT Deduction Number of Households Claiming SALT Percent of Middle Income SALT Beneficiaries Westchester $36,263 232,500 70% Rockland $22,249 67,400 80% Putnam $19,105 25,900 82% Saratoga $19,050 45,340 85% Albany $17,002 51,740 86% Columbia $16,727 9,680 87% Thompkins $16,224 13,080 83% Orange $15,755 72,650 87% Dutchess $15,662 59,660 86% Ontario $15,604 17,160 87% Monroe $14,549 121,830 88% Onondaga $14,460 72,190 88% Madison $14,333 8,830 89% Ulster $14,080 30,830 90% Steuben $13,842 9,370 88% Warren $13,801 9,700 89% Erie $13,656 130,650 88% Schenectady $13,042 26,290 91% Essex $12,733 4,050 90% Broome $12,666 20,410 89% Sullivan $12,563 10,390 92% Rensselaer $12,440 25,570 91% Chemung $12,188 8,710 89% Yates $12,148 2,300 90% Oneida $11,893 23,700 91% Tioga $11,893 5,450 92% Livingston $11,780 7,810 93% Cortland $11,689 4,780 93% Greene $11,583 6,620 92% Otsego $11,382 5,730 89% Niagara $11,294 26,850 93% Cattaraugus $11,246 5,700 92% Oswego $11,171 12,600 92% Allegany $11,169 3,230 94% Clinton $11,131 8,250 92% Schuyler $11,029 1,840 92% Delaware $10,981 4,160 93% Cayuga $10,979 8,610 93% Schoharie $10,977 3,580 94% Wayne $10,935 11,870 94% Herkimer $10,829 5,100 93% Jefferson $10,824 8,940 92% St. Lawrence $10,803 8,270 92% Seneca $10,774 3,250 93% Chautauqua $10,725 10,100 92% Chenango $10,522 3,930 93% Franklin $10,438 3,290 92% Montgomery $10,332 4,730 94% Fulton $10,283 5,220 93% Hamilton $10,183 650 92% Genesee $10,156 6,840 94% Washington $9,973 6,720 95% Wyoming $9,871 4,060 94% Orleans $9,589 3,790 95% Lewis $9,218 2,260 93%

*Middle-income is defined for these purposes as households making less than $200,000 per year.

Under the pre-Trump tax code, taxpayers who itemized deductions on their federal income tax returns could deduct state and local real estate and personal property taxes, as well as either income taxes or general sales taxes. State and local income and real estate taxes had made up approximately sixty percent of local and state tax deductions while sales tax and personal property taxes made up the remainder. According to the Tax Policy Center, approximately one-third of tax filers had itemized deductions on their federal income tax returns.