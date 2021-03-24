Schorr Family Firehouse Stage presents comedian Jen Kober live online

From GoodwillTheatre:

Johnson City – While the theatre isn’t quite ready to throw open its doors to the world once more, they know the community is in dire need of some laughs. Goodwill Theatre, Inc. is offering a live virtual performance starring the hilarious comedian Jen Kober via Zoom on Saturday, April 10 at 7pm. Tickets are $15 per screen and can be purchased at: firehousestage.org

A little over a year ago, Goodwill Theatre, Inc. was forced to cancel all of the performances they had booked for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, including comedian Jen Kober.

Jen Kober was the 2017 Winner of NPR’s Snap Judgement Comedic Performance of the Year for her viral “Girl Scout Cookie Caper” story. She also received the 2018 Comedic Performance of the Year for her story titled “Nana Vs. OJ.” Originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, Jen is known for her storytelling – including hilarious tales of growing up in the Deep South. Called the “laugh-a-second lesbian” by Boston Spirit Magazine, Kober has been known to describe herself as “fat first, gay second”.

Jen has appeared in many television and streaming series, including RuPaul’s “AJ & The Queen”, “The Righteous Gemstones”, “The Purge”, and “Diary of a Future President” on Disney+.

You may also recognize her from:

· Netflix Original Series “Dead to Me”, as Rabbi Kaufman

· ABC’s “The Middle”

· BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” starring Kevin Hart

· “Franklin & Bash”

· “The Mindy Project”

· “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, knocking out Larry David

· Films including “Grudge Match”, “Paranoia”, and “American Reunion”

For video clips from “The Middle” and “Snap Judgment”, or to purchase her comedy albums “Homegrown” and “Bringing Hefty Back”, visit: jenkober.com

Leslie Berman of The SWLA Times writes, “Kober is one of the most talented comics of our time. I have been betting on her to find her niche and go national since the first time I saw her. I thought: She’s got to be our 21st Century Lucille Ball and that’s no exaggeration. If you’re twenty years younger than me, think hipper Tracey Ullman.”

For more information, contact the Goodwill Theatre Box Office at (607) 772-2404, ext. 301, or visit firehousestage.org.