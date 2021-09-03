Scarecrow Display & Contest Returns to Otsiningo Park

From the Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services

The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services is seeking participants for its 6th Annual Scarecrow Display & Contest at Otsiningo Park.

The event will take place from October 4th – 24th. Individuals, families, businesses, clubs, groups and organizations may enter. There is no cost and entry forms, along with additional information, can be found at www.gobroomecounty.com/parks/otsiningo.

Entries are due by September 24, 2021. Scarecrows must be completed and set up at the park by October 3, 2021.

For additional information please call Broome County Parks at (607) 778-2193.