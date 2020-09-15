Scarecrow Display & Contest Returns to Otsiningo Park October 5 th – 18th

From the Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services
TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – Preparations are underway for the 5th Annual Broome County
Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Scarecrow Display & Contest at Otsiningo
Park.
The event will take place from October 5 th – 18th. Individuals, families, businesses, clubs, groups
and organizations may enter. Entry is free of charge. Entry forms and more information can be
found at www.gobroomecounty.com/parks/otsiningo.
Entry forms are due by September 25, 2020. Scarecrows must be completed and set up at the
park by October 4th, 2020.
For additional information please call Broome County Parks at (607) 778-2193.