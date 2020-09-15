Scarecrow Display & Contest Returns to Otsiningo Park October 5 th – 18th

From the Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – Preparations are underway for the 5th Annual Broome County

Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Scarecrow Display & Contest at Otsiningo

Park.

The event will take place from October 5 th – 18th. Individuals, families, businesses, clubs, groups

and organizations may enter. Entry is free of charge. Entry forms and more information can be

found at www.gobroomecounty.com/parks/otsiningo.



Entry forms are due by September 25, 2020. Scarecrows must be completed and set up at the

park by October 4th, 2020.



For additional information please call Broome County Parks at (607) 778-2193.