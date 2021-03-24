Scam Alert: Person posing as deputy sheriff asking for money

From The Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a scam where victims are receiving calls from a person identifying themselves as a Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant. The caller tells the victim they missed jury duty or Court and they need to complete paperwork and pay a fine to avoid arrest. The caller tells the victim to meet the caller in the parking lot of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and wait for him there.

Sheriff Harder would like to remind the public that deputy sheriffs do not collect fines from the public. Any exchange of money is conducted within the confines of the Office and done so in an official manner, not in a parking lot.

Furthermore, Sheriff Harder would like the public to know that the parking lot at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office is a safe zone and is under 24-hour video surveillance. Additionally, every license plate that enters/exits the parking lot is recorded.

If you receive any calls regarding someone stating they are a deputy sheriff and the call seems suspicious please report it immediately at (607)778-1911, option 1