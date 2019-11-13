Santa Jam to raise dollars for Broome County Toys for Tots

From Entertainment News/Music City:

On Nov. 17, an impressive lineup of musicians will come together for Santa Jam, an event to raise money for the Broome County Toys for Tots effort, providing gifts to families in need during the holidays, locally.

Running from noon to 8 p.m., Santa Jam, which is being presented this year by Music City in Vestal and held at Ransom Steele Tavern on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin, will feature performances by Forgotten Sun, the Gravelding Brothers, Hi-Way Fruit Market, The Gents, and Rockslyde. Performing solo during the event are Tim Ruffo, Krissie Petticrew, Rick Iacovelli, Sonny Weeks, and Jack Breidenstein.

Admission to the show is $10, with all of the proceeds directly benefiting the area Toys for Tots effort.

If you can’t make the event, you can still donate by stopping by Music City, located at 3104 Vestal Parkway East in Vestal.

According to Patrolman Christopher Marshall from the Binghamton Police Department, the Toys for Tots effort has been in place since 1962. “Everything we do stays local,” said Marshall.

He also noted that many organizations and police agencies are involved in raising money for the Broome County Toys for Tots effort to include the Johnson City Police, Endicott Police, SUNY Binghamton, the Vestal Police Department, State Police, and Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Marshall, who is leading this year’s effort, stated that the Broome County Toys for Tots effort begins on Nov. 25.

He further detailed that they will be headquartered in the former Bon Ton location in the Oakdale Mall, located at 601 Harry L. Drive in Johnson City.

Sign-ups begin on Monday, Dec. 2 and end on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The headquarters, he added, will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon for signups.

To sign up for Broome County Toys for Tots, individuals must be a Broome County resident and provide documentation to prove their address, must provide Birth Certificates for all children, must show photo identification, and children must be between the ages of one and ten years old.

Patrolman Marshall added, of the sign up, “We don’t turn anyone away that has a need.”

They are also accepting new and unwrapped toys at the former Bon Ton during the sign up period, and gift barrels will also be located at the Binghamton Police Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Endicott Police Department, Johnson City Police Department, and the Vestal Police Department.

Monetary donations can also be dropped off at the Binghamton Police Station or can be mailed to Binghamton Police Station, Broome County Toys for Tots, 38 Hawley St., Binghamton, N.Y. 13901.

For the Nov. 17 show, organizer Krissie Petticrew noted that everyone is feeling charitable to include the bands, which have all donated their time to help families in need.

“Most of the bands that played last year are coming back to help out again,” said Petticrew, adding, “This if for such a great cause and it really helps families during the holiday season.”

Benny Fiacco, owner of Music City and presenter of this year’s Santa Jam, echoed these sentiments, stating, “Everybody is coming together for this. Dan Lord is running sound and Terry Burke is donating drums. All proceeds raised will go to Toys for Tots.”

