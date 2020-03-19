Samaritan Counseling Center will continue to offer counseling during the COVID-19 outbreak

From Samaritan Counseling Center:

To continue our 35+ year commitment to mental health, our counselors will continue to offer counseling during this outbreak. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health, and current conditions may be adding stress to your mental state. We are committed to doing our part in meeting our community’s total health needs.

Due to travel restrictions and general concern for everyone’s well being, we are transitioning into telehealth. Instead of meeting at our office at 3001 East Main St in Endwell, clients will communicate with a counselor over the phone.

Our office staff are working remotely and will be answering your calls at our regular phone number, 607-754-2660. Your insurance will cover these sessions the same way that they have covered in-person sessions.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, coughing, sore throat, etc. associated with COVID-19/Coronavirus, the flu, a cold or other contagious illness, please seek medical attention.

To help prevent the spread of germs, please wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer prior to and after contact with others. We will provide updates through Facebook page and our website.

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SamaritanCounselingCenterSouthernTier/

Website https://www.samaritancounseling.org/



“Be strong now, because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever.”

-Unknown

Best Regards,

Our Team at Samaritan Counseling Center of the Southern Tier, Inc.