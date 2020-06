From The Rotary Club of Binghamton:

The Rotary Club of Binghamton currently has 1,300 masks available as part of the Rotary/COVID 19 Fund initiative in Broome County. Not-for-profit organization or small business may request a supply (as long as supply lasts) by contacting:

Broome Security Warehouse

3006 Wayne St

Endicott, NY 13760

Location contact phone # 607-778-2285 to reserve masks.