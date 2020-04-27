Ross Park Zoo teams up with Marilu’s Catering for Mother’s Day fundraiser

From the Ross Park Zoo:

Binghamton, NY– Treat mom to a yummy meal and support the Ross Park Zoo on Mother’s Day! Pre-order your chicken parmesan meals now and help the zoo raise money for the daily operation and care for the animals at the Ross Park Zoo.

Each meal includes chicken parmesan, side of pasta with marinara sauce, rolls, and butter provided by Marilu’s Catering. We’re also throwing in a complimentary zoo admission pass to use when we re-open!

Mother’s Day meal pick up will be available on Sunday, May 10 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm as a drive-up near the Zoovenirs Gift Shop. Orders must be submitted online through rossparkzoo.org/mothersdaymeal by Thursday, May 7 at 3:00 pm. Pre-orders only.

Here are some other gift ideas for your animal-loving mom!

Animal Adoptions– Surprise your mom with an adoption kit from the Ross Park Zoo! The wide range of benefits include animal fact sheets, adoption certificates, 4″ x 6″ photos, and complimentary admission passes for 2020.

Memberships– It’s the gift that keeps on giving! Once it’s safe to do so, you and your family can come to the zoo as much as you’d like for one full year!

Gift certificates– Gift certificates may be used on admission, concession items, and in our Zoovenirs Gift Shop.

Custom Animal Art– Have one of our animal artists create a one of a kind painting for you or a loved one. Every animal art sale directly benefits the zookeepers’ Animal Welfare Fund, which includes the purchasing of new enriching toys for the animals.

For more information on Ross Park Zoo gift ideas, visit https://rossparkzoo.org/gifts/