Ross Park Zoo launches COVID Relief Fund

From the Ross Park Zoo:

Binghamton, NY– The COVID-19 pandemic has created countless challenges. The Ross Park Zoo lost over 37% of our 2020 operating calendar, and it’s too difficult to predict the upcoming challenges of 2021. In addition to an impact on our regular season, the pandemic has played a role in limiting our mission of education in the community.

Education programs provide a large revenue stream for the Ross Park Zoo. Due to COVID-19, the zoo is not able to operate programs like Winter Zoo School, Wild Encounters, ZooMobile outreach, and traditional winter events such as Courtship Tails. These add up to a major loss of revenue during our offseason.

Please consider a donation to our COVID Relief Fund, where your contribution will go directly towards providing food, care, and supplies for over 175 animals at the Ross Park Zoo. Visit rossparkzoo.org/covidrelief

In addition to making a financial contribution to our COVID Relief Fund, consider these other options of support for the Ross Park Zoo. Create a Facebook fundraiser, purchase a membership, adopt an animal, or buy an e-Gift card to be used later this season. Thank you for your support of America’s 5th Zoo!

The Ross Park Zoo is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton, NY. For more information, call (607) 724-5461 or visit the zoo website at rossparkzoo.org.