Rod Serling Film Festival Names 2021 Winners

From The Rod Serling Film Festival:

The Rod Serling Film Festival is pleased to announce the 2021 winners of the Rod Serling Film Festival. This year we received 56 outstanding submissions from across the country.

“Each year the submissions to the film fest continue to amaze me,” Coordinator of the Festival, Jackie Stapleton-Durham said. “These student filmmakers truly embody the spirit of Rod Serling and we are so proud that we are able to carry on his legacy through the film festival at WSKG.”

The films will be posted on www.wskg.com and curated as a playlist on YouTube. Each winner will receive a certificate, ribbon and prize package.

Congratulations to winning student filmmakers of the 2021 Rod Serling Film Festival.

Categorical Honors

Best Abstract/Experimental | ‘When Rain Falls’ by Myanoe Aung | Albany High School

Best Cinematography | ‘Be Aware’ by Myanoe Aung | Albany High School

Best Computer Animation | ‘A Vivid Dream’ by Jackson Ames | GST BOCES/Wildwood Ed Center

Best K-5 | ‘Cargo of Doom’ by Charlie Spielberg | PS 38 The Pacific

Best Stop Motion Animation | ‘Tidal Wave’ by Shelby Thompson | GST BOCES/Wildwood Ed Cntr

Best Fiction/Story | ‘Call Me at 8’ by Julia Guest | Cortland Jr./Sr. High School

Best Social Commentary | ‘Everything is Normal’ by Julia Guest | Cortland Jr./Sr. High School

Special Honors

Honorable Mention | ‘Anomalies’ by Genevieve Brown | Richard T. Stank Middle School

Spirit of Serling Award | ‘Death’s Gambit’ by Jett Casterline | GST BOCES/Wildwood Ed Center

Best in Show | ‘The Chef’ by Jackson McCauley | Maine-Endwell High School

The Rod Serling Festival launched in 1995 and is held in honor of Rod Serling and his work, which has had a lasting influence on the television industry and media creation. The Festival is hosted by WSKG Public Media and seeks to inspire the next generation of filmmakers. It is open to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.