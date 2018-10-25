BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Beginning Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Roberts Street between Floral Avenue and Grand Avenue will be closed to all through traffic.

Traffic will be blocked in order to facilitate the installation of new storm water piping as part of the Grand Avenue storm/sanitary sewer separation project. This portion of the project was delayed to facilitate the replacement of the NYSEG gas line on Roberts Street.

The Roberts Street Schedule is as follows:

Contractor to mobilize on 10/30/2018

Contractor to begin work on 10/31/2018

Work to start on the mainline pipework on the Grand Avenue side then work their way down Roberts Street to the catch-basins.

Contractor will finish up the pipe work by connecting the catch basins on Roberts Street to the new storm line.

Final step is to pave the pipe trenches.

Weather permitting, the closure is anticipated to last for two weeks, with a completion date of November 14th.

Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

