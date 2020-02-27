Robert Gillespie and SUNY/Broome in Center Court at Racers For Charity Motorsports Expo

World renown artist Robert Gillespie will display his artwork on Friday, March 6 at the Racers For Charity Motorsports Expo at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, NY.

His work adorns the homes and offices of the world’s greatest racers, including Mario Andretti, Chip Ganassi, Richard Petty, Sir Sterling Moss, and many more.

Mr. Gillespie is also the Founder and organizer of the Green Grand Prix, an annual competition between schools, colleges, and independent teams to achieve maximum mileage in competition over specified distances.

The event is held each April at Watkins Glen International, and is sponsored by the Toyota dealer’s group.

In 2019 the SUNY/Broome team was the overall winner of the Green Grand Prix event, and the winning car and team, with team advisor Professor Gary Diciacomo, will share Center Court at the mall with Robert Gillespie’s artwork.

Also on had will be the 1929 Ford Model B owned by retired SUNY/Broome Professor Elliot Reitz, a car which competed from Canada to Mexico in The Great Race, sponsored in part by SUNY/Broome alumni.

The Broome Community College Development Foundation will be an active participant in the Racers For Charity event, and Development Assistant Amber Johnson will be available to answer your questions.