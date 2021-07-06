Rob Weinberger presents Tim Ruffo and Alpha Brass Band this week at Music in the Glen.

ENDICOTT, NY-Country recording artist Tim Ruffo performs Tuesday July 6 at 6 pm, presenting favorite tunes from his repertoire of original and country music.

Alpha Brass Band brings their bodacious, funk filled NOLA street music to the park Saturday July 10 at 4 pm.

These concerts will again be held in  lovely Glendale Park, 400 Glendale Drive, Endicott, beginning Tuesday, June 8 & will run through Saturday, Oct 2. 

Shows will start at 6 on Tuesdays & 4 on Saturdays,  & will  run for 2 hours, weather permitting. 

There’s plenty of space to set up blankets and chairs, &  parking is available nearby. 

All shows are free, though $5-10 donations will be requested to compensate the musicians.

Music in the Glen (MTIG) is a 30 concert series featuring rock, pop, blues, funk, jazz, country, outlaw, folk, indie, new orleans, world, caribbean, and bluegrass styles, performed by some of our region’s top musicians.

It was  created by musician Rob Weinberger last summer to provide an opportunity for the community to experience live music  after most other  events were cancelled.

It also provided musicians with rare & welcomed opportunities to perform.

The series was well received & well attended, which led to its return this year.

Since relocating  from NYC in 1995, Rob  has served the Southern Tier as a musician, teacher, and healer, & has performed or recorded with more than 50 acts. 

For further  information, and a full list of acts, visit the MITG facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Music-in-the-Glen-103494298129530

