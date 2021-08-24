Rob Weinberger presents Dan Fluegel Tuesday August 24 at 6 pm and Doug Beardsley Quartet Saturday August 28 at 4 pm this coming week at Music in the Glen

From Music in the Glen:

Dan Fuegel  is a local singer /songwriter who was half of the celebrated Dan and Joe acoustic show of the 90’s . He’s written a song for the 2003 movie “Summer of Tomorrows” and sold his Borrowed Time Cd in Gap stores. This Music in the Glen show will be a mix of originals and covers hand picked for this audience. 

Doug Beardsley has been a vital member of the creative music community of the Binghamton region for half a century, as jazz performer, piano teacher, and improvisational clinician. He leads a group of experienced players, including Rob Weinberger, Larry Lolly, and Tom Killian in a jazz performance rescheduled from early July.  

These concerts will again be held in  lovely Glendale Park, 400 Glendale Drive, Endicott,  beginning Tuesday, June 8  & will run through Saturday, Oct 2. Shows will start at 6 on Tuesdays & 4 on Saturdays,  & will  run for 2 hours, weather permitting. There’s plenty of space to set up blankets and chairs, &  parking is available  nearby.  All shows are free, though $5-10 donations will be requested to compensate the musicians. 

Music in the Glen (MTIG) is a 30 concert series featuring rock, pop, blues, funk, jazz, country, outlaw, folk, indie, new orleans, world, caribbean, and bluegrass styles,  performed  by  some of our region’s top musicians. It was  created by musician Rob Weinberger last summer to provide an opportunity for the community to experience live music  after most other  events were cancelled. It also provided musicians with rare & welcomed opportunities to perform. The series was well received & well attended, which led to its return this year. Since relocating  from NYC in 1995, Rob  has served the Southern Tier   as a musician, teacher, and healer, & has performed or recorded with more than 50 acts.   For further  information, and a full list of acts, visit the MITG facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/Music-in-the-Glen-103494298129530 or athttps://wskg.org/events/

