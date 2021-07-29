Rob Weinberger presents Alex Creamer Tuesday Aug 3 @ 6 pm and Dr Dana & the Jam Dept Saturday Aug 7 @ 4 pm this coming week at Music in the Glen

From Music in the Glen:

Skilled songwriter, guitarist, and producer Alex Creamer has been ascending in the Indie music scene for the past seven years. Creamer has cultivated a signature sound that audiences across the US and Canada have come to love. Alex’s distinctive rhythm guitar style and powerful melodies feature hints of funk, blues, folk, and good ‘ole rock n roll: reflections of her eclectic influences such as The Doors, Fleetwood Mac, Dave Matthews, and Ani DiFranco.  Dr Dana & the Jam Dept (formerly Voodoo Highway) is a blues, rock, and soul band whose live shows feature jam-band style improvisations on an eclectic mix of original music and covers. These concerts will again be held in  lovely Glendale Park, 400 Glendale Drive, Endicott,  beginning Tuesday, June 8  & will run through Saturday, Oct 2. Shows will start at 6 on Tuesdays & 4 on Saturdays,  & will  run for 2 hours, weather permitting. 

There’s plenty of space to set up blankets and chairs, &  parking is available  nearby.  All shows are free, though $5-10 donations will be requested to compensate the musicians. Music in the Glen (MTIG) is a 30 concert series featuring rock, pop, blues, funk, jazz, country, outlaw, folk, indie, new orleans, world, caribbean, and bluegrass styles,  performed  by  some of our region’s top musicians. It was  created by musician Rob Weinberger last summer to provide an opportunity for the community to experience live music  after most other  events were cancelled. It also provided musicians with rare & welcomed opportunities to perform. The series was well received & well attended, which led to its return this year. Since relocating  from NYC in 1995, Rob  has served the Southern Tier   as a musician, teacher, and healer, & has performed or recorded with more than 50 acts.   For further  information, and a full list of acts, visit the MITG facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/Music-in-the-Glen-103494298129530 or athttps://wskg.org/events/

