Road Closures Related to the 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

As part of the coordination of the 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow, Broome County Department of Public Works is announcing the following road closures in the area of the Greater Binghamton Airport in the Town of Maine:

· Brigham Road

· Commercial Drive

· Flint Road

· Knapp Road

· Kolb Road

· Upper Stella Ireland Road

· West Chenango Road

The road closures are scheduled for Friday July 16, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 17, 2021 and Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A map of the affected roads is attached.

All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the roads are closed. A signed detour route will not be in place during the closure. Emergency vehicles traversing the closure areas are prohibited from employing flashing beacons of any type.