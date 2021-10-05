Road Closure Notice: Page Brook & Greenwood Rds. to be Closed

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

Page Brook Road, a County-owned road in the Town of Triangle, will be closed to traffic on September 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM and will reopen to traffic on or about 4:00 PM October 4, 2021. The road will be closed from the intersection of NY Rt. 26 to English Hill Rd. for culvert replacement.

Additionally, Greenwood Road, a County-owned road in the Town of Nanticoke, will be closed to traffic on October 4, 2021 at 7:00 AM and will reopen to traffic on or about 4:00 PM October 7, 2021. The road will be closed from the intersections of Quinleven Rd. to Caldwell Hill Rd. for culvert replacement.

All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the roads are closed. Signed detour routes will be posted. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Martin Haley, Engineer I at (607) 778-2463 or emailing him at Martin.Haley@BroomeCounty.us.