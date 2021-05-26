Road Closure Notice: North Sanford Rd. Bridge to be Closed for Replacement

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

TOWN OF SANFORD, NY – North Sanford Rd. Bridge, a County-owned bridge located on North Sanford Rd. in the Town of Sanford, will be closed to all traffic starting on June 1, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. for replacement. It will reopen to traffic on or about 4:00 p.m. on September 30, 2021.

All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the bridge is closed. A signed detour route will be in place during the closure. Updates on this bridge replacement can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthSanfordRoadBridgeReplacement.

If you have questions, please contact Brenda Gowe at (607) 778-2470 or Brenda.Gowe@BroomeCounty.us.