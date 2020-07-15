Road Closure Notice: Colesville Road Intersection to be Closed for Bridge Replacement

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD, NY Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Commissioner of

the Department of Public Works Leslie Boulton announced the closure of a section of Colesville

Road, a County owned road located in the Town of Kirkwood, from July 20th, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.

to November 1st, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.



The closure will be limited to the intersection of Colesville Road and Stratmill Road to the

intersection of Colesville Road and North Road with access provided for local traffic only.

The road will be closed to replace the Colesville Road Bridge over Duell Creek.

All thru traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the road is closed. A detour utilizing local

roads will be in place