Road Closure Notice Airport Road to be Closed for Culvert Replacement

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

TOWN OF MAINE, NY – From the Broome County Department of Public Works: A portion of Airport Road, a County-owned road in the Town of Maine, will be closed to traffic on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM and reopen to traffic on or about 4:00 PM September 22,

2021. The road will be closed from the intersection of Commercial Drive to Arbutus Road

for culvert replacement.

All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the road is closed. A signed detour

route will be posted utilizing Commercial Drive, East Maine Road, and Arbutus Road.

