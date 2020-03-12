Riverow Bookshop to Host Talk, Tree Walk March 21

From Riverow Bookshop:

Akiva Silver, owner and operator of Twisted Tree Farm in Spencer, New York, will be at

Riverow Bookshop at 1pm on Saturday, March 21, to discuss his new book, TREES OF

POWER: TEN ESSENTIAL ARBOREAL ALLIES. A tree walk will follow.



TREES offers the latest information on some of our most important tree species — those offering

multiple benefits to humans, animals, and nature. The book also provides inspiration for new

generations of tree stewards and caretakers by offering easy techniques for \inexpensively

increasing tree stock through seed, grafting, layering, or with cuttings.



As Silver states, “Trees are our allies in healing the world. Partnering allows us to build soil,

enhance biodiversity, increase wildlife populations, grow food and medicine and pull carbon out of the atmosphere.” To find out more http://www.twisted-tree.net/

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St in Owego. For more information call

607-687-4094 or visit Facebook.

Akiva Silver, owner and operator of Twisted Tree Farm in Spencer, New York, will read from his

new book, TREES OF POWER: TEN ESSENTIAL ARBOREAL ALLIES, at Riverow

Bookshop on Saturday, March 21, 1 pm. A tree walk will follow for any who are interested. For

more information call 607-687-4094 or visit Facebook.

